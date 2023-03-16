National / 16 Mar 2023 How R31.5 million was stolen in the ‘R99 debit orders scam’ By Khaya Koko Jason Foster is a co-director of the same company as Richard Marsden. British citizen Richard Marsden apparently orchestrated the defrauding of clients at FNB, Absa and Rand Merchant Bank This article is only available to subscribers. View subscription options If you are already a subscriber, login here. Tags: ABSA, Andrew Singh, Ebrahim Kadwa, Emmanuel Magampa, First National Bank, FirstRand Limited, FNB, HAWKS, Jason Foster, Johannesburg specialised commercial crimes court, National Prosecuting Authority, NPA, Ravendra Singh, Richard Marsden, Talent Base