Subscribe
National
/ 16 Mar 2023

How R31.5 million was stolen in the ‘R99 debit orders scam’

By
Jason Foster is a co-director of the same company as Richard Marsden.

British citizen Richard Marsden apparently orchestrated the defrauding of clients at FNB, Absa and Rand Merchant Bank

This article is only available to subscribers.

View subscription options

If you are already a subscriber, login here.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,