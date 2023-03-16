National / 16 Mar 2023 King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini steps in over missing Ingonyama Trust R41m By Paddy Harper King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini. The monarch wants transparency and public participation in the land body’s operations and finances This article is only available to subscribers. View subscription options If you are already a subscriber, login here. Tags: auditor general of South Africa, House Of Traditional Leaders, Ingonyama Holdings, Ingonyama Trust, Ingonyama Trust Board, Jerome Ngwenya, Misuzulu ka Zwelithini, Nomsa Dube-Ncube, Thoko Didiza