In the case of Jospeh Ngala, who was initially appointed as a communications officer in June 2006 and later that year as operational manager, the report said the internal audit had not been provided with any of the qualifications he had claimed to have, including a diploma or degree in communications or marketing and a minimum of three years in a municipal environment. (Twitter/JosephNgala2)

Only one of the seven senior employees appointed by the municipality met the requirements for the job