Subscribe
National
/ 29 Mar 2023

Rape law challenge driven by emotion, ego – justice ministry

By
violence women000_1K379P
Male domination: People in Durban protest against gender-based violence. (Rajesh Jantilal/AFP)

The department is opposing a bid to declare unconstitutional the defence a rape accused can use — that they believed the victim had consented

This article is only available to subscribers.

View subscription options

If you are already a subscriber, login here.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,