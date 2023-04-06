Electricity production fell in February, Statistics South Africa says

Electricity consumption was down 8.7% year-on-year in February, StatsSA said. Photo Delwyn Verasamy

Electricity production in February decreased by 9.7% year-on-year, according to data published by Statistics South Africa on Thursday.

This followed an 8% decline in electricity output in January, compared with the same month last year.

Seasonally adjusted electricity generation decreased by 1.1% in February, compared with January, and fell 3.4% in the three months ended February, versus the previous three months.

Electricity consumption was down 8.7% year-on-year in February, StatsSA said. Seasonally adjusted electricity use fell 2.7% in the three months ended February, compared with the previous three months.

Power utility Eskom has implemented rolling blackouts on a continuous basis for a long spell now, many due to breakdowns in its generating units which have left supply far short of demand.

According to data from The Outlier, South Africans have experienced 96 days of load-shedding this year alone.

In February, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a state of disaster in response to the electricity crisis, but this week the government revoked it.

Ramaphosa has appointed Kgosientso Ramokgopa as South Africa’s electricity minister, dedicated to leading the government’s efforts to resolve the energy crisis.