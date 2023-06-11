National / 11 Jun 2023 Jo’burg is filthy because R1.3bn has been syphoned from PikitUp By Khaya Koko FacebookTwitterEmailLinkedInWhatsApp What a mess: Pikitup executive was ‘grossly dishonest’, but the mess outdoors mirrors the political ‘shambles’ inside the City.The city has reappointed a ‘grossly dishonest’ executive found by a forensic investigation to have ‘wasted’ its finances This article is only available to subscribers. View subscription options If you are already a subscriber, login here. Tags: Bukelwa Njingolo, Kabelo Gwamanda, Litshani Matsila, Musatondwa Musandiwa, Pikitup, Thapelo Amad