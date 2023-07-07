Careers & Tenders
Subscribe
National
/ 7 Jul 2023

SA’s R210 billion grid dilemma hits pause on load-shedding fix

By and
Acciona SA To Ramp Up South Africa Business After Solar Success
Limited: The Sishen solar park in the Northern Cape (above). About 20 wind projects were not selected because of inadequate grid capacity in coastal provinces. Photo: Waldo Swiegers/Getty Images

Renewable energy could close the gap between demand and supply, ending load-shedding. But out-of-pocket Eskom must find money to upgrade its transmission infrastructure first

Thank you for supporting the Mail & Guardian

This article is available only to subscribers

Subscribe

Join the M&G Community

The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience.

By subscribing, you become a valued member of the M&G community, actively championing independent journalism and enabling us to deliver the latest news directly to you.

Your subscription plays a vital role in supporting our mission and unlocks:

  • M&G community membership
  • access to all articles online, including premium subs-only features
  • a digital version of the weekly newspaper emailed to you every week
  • invites to subscriber only events
  • the opportunity to test new online features, first

Already a subscriber?
.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,