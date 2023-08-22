More than 800 households in Verulam without tap water for eight years

Lindeka Gcogco fetches water to do her laundry from a river in Verulam, Mhlasini, north of Durban. Taps have been dry for eight years. Photos by Tsoanelo Sefoloko

Residents have to fetch water from a river in Verulam, about 30km north of Durban, because taps in Mhlasini Area 2 have been dry for eight years.

Local leader Zimisele Msizwane said that in 2013 and 2014, they would get tap water only at night and, since 2015, taps have been dry. About 830 households are affected.

When the municipality delivered eight water tanks in 2017, residents thought this would bring them some relief, but they say the tanks are only filled every fortnight and are emptied within hours of refilling.

He said they are worried about the safety of the water because the tanks have never been serviced since they were installed.

We found Zodwa Nogwada and her neighbour, Lindeka Gcogco, washing school uniforms and other clothing at the river about two kilometres from their homes.

“We’re always worried about our safety when we are here in the river, because the river is far away,” said Nogwada. “Most of the people coming to the river are females, because we have to do laundry for our children,” said Gcogco.

“We urge the municipality to please fix the taps because we can’t wait for an incident to happen. It’s been years without water now.”

One of eight water tanks supplied by the eThekwini Municipality

Another resident, Sbongiseni Yoyo, said people working during the day miss out when the water is delivered to the tanks, so they have to buy water. Yoyo pays people R250 a week to collect water for her because she works all week.

eThekwini municipality spokesperson Gugu Sisilana said the area is supplied by the Grange reservoir pump but it cannot meet the demand.

She said when the Quarry Heights water supply project is completed, the area will have a full water supply again but could not give a date when it would be completed. She said land acquisition had delayed the project.

This article was first published by GroundUp.