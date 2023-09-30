Durban residents oppose property development on floodplain

Slinging mud: A developer has proposed building a hotel and residences at Beachwood, to the dismay of residents, who say the area lies in a flood plain and they doubt the municipality’s ability to protect the area. Photo: Oceans Alive Conservation Trust

KwaZulu-Natal residents and conservationists have vowed to take the eThekwini municipality to the high court if it pushes ahead with the development at the old Beachwood Country Club