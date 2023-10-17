Lamola urges Israel and Hamas to end violence

Graffiti reading "Destroy Hamas" is seen on a wall on October 17, 2023 in Tel Aviv, Israel. As Israel prepares to invade the Gaza Strip in its campaign to vanquish Hamas, the Palestinian militant group that launched a deadly attack in southern Israel on October 7th, worries are growing of a wider war with multiple fronts. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola has called for an immediate cessation of violence between Israel and Hamas and for a peaceful settlement that recognises Palestinian sovereignty.

“The atrocities committed against civilian populations are causing great concern, and we urgently call for an immediate cessation of violence from all parties involved,” Lamola told the 61st session of the Asian African Legal Consultative Organisation in Bali, Indonesia.

“South Africa believes the ongoing delay in resolving the conflict has led to an unending cycle of unspeakable atrocities and human rights violations.”

Expressing condolences to all victims of the conflict, he said South Africa’s primary concern was that humanitarian assistance should reach those devastated by the violence that erupted 10 days ago when Hamas launched a deadly incursion into southern Israel, killing more than 1 200 people and taking civilians hostage.

“We implore that all basic life-supporting necessities be provided to alleviate their suffering.”

Lamola stressed that supporting Palestinian statehood is a cornerstone of South Africa’s foreign policy.

“South Africa’s foreign policy aims to promote a viable and sustainable peace plan for the Middle East, wherein Palestine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and economic viability are secured, and there is sovereign equality between Palestine and Israel,” he said.

It is a matter of international law, Lamola added, that the principle of self-determination for the Palestinian people is enshrined in various international covenants, instruments, and the United Nations Charter.

“As global citizens, we envision a world where every nation adheres to international law and collaborates to promote peaceful co-existence.

“As members of the international community, we have a responsibility to take action whenever we observe any violations of international law or impediments to peace.”

This objective could only be achieved collectively, he said.

“South Africa is well aware of this fact, and we are prepared to share our expertise in diplomacy, mediation, and conflict resolution to contribute to a more peaceful world.”

This echoed a statement by President Cyril Ramaphosa last week that South Africa was ready to help work towards lasting peace in the region, where fears of a wider war are growing.

This, Ramaphosa said, should yield a viable Palestinian state, existing in peace alongside Israel, with East Jerusalem as its capital.