Careers & Tenders
Subscribe
National
/ 7 May 2024

40 days without load-shedding, but rolling outages not over yet

By
Load Shedding
South Africa has marked 40 days without load-shedding, with no imminent power cuts on the horizon, but despite this trend, rolling blackouts are unlikely to vanish by year’s end. (Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Government’s partnership with business and the increase in solar rooftops, photovoltaic and battery storage has contributed to the decrease in blackouts

This content is restricted to subscribers only.


Join the M&G Community


Our commitment at the Mail & Guardian is to ensure every reader enjoys the finest experience. Join the M&G community and support us in delivering in-depth news to you consistently.

Subscription enables:

  • - M&G community membership
  • - independent journalism
  • - access to all premium articles & features
  • - a digital version of the weekly newspaper
  • - invites to subscriber-only events
  • - the opportunity to test new online features first

Already a subscriber?
.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,