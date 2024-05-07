40 days without load-shedding, but rolling outages not over yet

South Africa has marked 40 days without load-shedding, with no imminent power cuts on the horizon, but despite this trend, rolling blackouts are unlikely to vanish by year’s end. (Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

This content is restricted to subscribers only.

Join the M&G Community

Our commitment at the Mail & Guardian is to ensure every reader enjoys the finest experience. Join the M&G community and support us in delivering in-depth news to you consistently. Subscription enables: - M&G community membership

- independent journalism

- access to all premium articles & features

- a digital version of the weekly newspaper

- invites to subscriber-only events

- the opportunity to test new online features first Already a subscriber?

Login here.

Government’s partnership with business and the increase in solar rooftops, photovoltaic and battery storage has contributed to the decrease in blackouts