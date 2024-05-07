40 days without load-shedding, but rolling outages not over yet

South Africa has marked 40 days without load-shedding, with no imminent power cuts on the horizon, but despite this trend, rolling blackouts are unlikely to vanish by year’s end.
(Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Government’s partnership with business and the increase in solar rooftops, photovoltaic and battery storage has contributed to the decrease in blackouts
