National / 14 May 2024 Preliminary findings show compliance gap led to George building collapse By Umamah Bakharia FacebookXEmailLinkedInWhatsApp Rescue teams on site as operations continue at 75 Victoria Street, George (George municipality) This content is restricted to registered users and subscribers. Get Your Free Account The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience. Please register your free account now. Your registration is your first step to becoming an M&G community member. Register Registration enables: - M&G newsletters access - notifications - the best possible experience Already registered? Login here Want to subscribe and get even more benefits? Explore our subscription offers Tags: CIBD, article, department of employment and labour, department of public works and infrastructure, ECSA, Engineering Council Of South Africa, George, George building collapse, news, reg-only, Sihle Zikalala