M&G 200 Young South African Didi Lekganyane stabbed to death

Police have confirmed the murder last week of academic and scientist Dorcas ‘Didi’ Lekganyane, allegedly by her partner at their residence in Johannesburg’s suburb of Bramley.

“Authorities allegedly responded to a domestic violence incident and discovered Didi with several stab wounds,” police spokesperson Colonel Noxolo Kweza said in a statement.

Lekganyane’s partner was found at the scene, “supposedly attempting suicide after the tragic incident”. He was admitted to hospital and placed under police supervision.

“Once he is fit to face court proceedings, he will face charges of murder as confirmed by law enforcement,” said Kweza.

Lekganyane, who was 32, was listed in June among the Mail & Guardian’s 200 Young South Africans 2024 in the Climate Change and Environment category.

She was a researcher focusing on traditional medicine and the co-founder of Sweet Biotics, a herbalist store that distributes tonics to mainstream markets and outlets.

With a master’s degree in environmental science that focused on botany and plant biotechnology, Lekganyane said she wanted to break the stigma attached to the use of traditional medicine.

She had previously been recognised as one of the 50 Most Inspiring Women in South Africa and received several other accolades, including the Department of Science and Technology Fellowship Master’s Degree Award for her research on traditional medicinal plants in South Africa.

“She touched countless lives through her work and tireless efforts to bridge the gap between traditional practices and modern science — the world is a poorer place today without her,” said the family’s spokesperson, NJ Lekganyane.

South Africa has long grappled with gender-based violence, with thousands of women killed every year, many of them by their partners.

In a media briefing on Monday on how he intends to tackle rampant crime in the country, new Police Minister Senzo Mchunu said the killing of women and children “continues to be cause for serious concern and warrants intensive action from law enforcement”.