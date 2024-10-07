New Eastern Cape massacre sparks urgent calls for action on gun violence

The latest mass shooting, which left six people dead in Qumbu, follows the killing of 18 people in the province last month

The government has condemned Sunday night’s mass shooting in Qumbu in the Eastern Cape, where six community patrollers were killed and four injured, less than two weeks after 18 people were massacred in Lusikisiki.

The shooting at Lugongozo Junior Secondary School has intensified concern over rising violence in the region, prompting calls for immediate action.

In a statement on Monday, the government urged the public to refrain from taking the law into their own hands and to allow law-enforcement agencies to handle the situation.

“We are committed to ensuring that justice is served and will do everything in our power to prevent further violence.

“The government also expressed its deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a full and swift recovery to those injured. Psycho-social support services will be provided to the affected families during this difficult time,” it said.

The shooting took place at about 10.45pm when the patrollers were at the school getting ready for their evening rounds, police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohle said.

“The suspects are unknown and at large and investigations are ongoing to establish the motive,” said Nkohle, adding that the four injured patrollers had been taken to hospital.

Nkohle said the patrollers were ambushed by eight men who opened fire with rifles and handguns. The motive for the shooting is not known.

Eastern Cape provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene condemned the attack, saying resources were being mobilised to arrest the killers.

“We are concerned that individuals assisting the police are being targeted. We will ensure that those responsible are brought to justice,” she said.

This attack follows a violent incident in the province just nine days ago when 18 people were shot and killed in Lusikisiki. That massacre also involved a large number of firearms, prompting renewed calls for law enforcement to crack down on illegal arms.

Fifteen of the victims in the Lusikisiki shooting were women. A two-month-old infant was the sole survivor, discovered atop his dead mother.

The proximity of these incidents has left local officials and community leaders worried, with Ludumo Salman, the secretary of the Eastern Cape community policing forum, urging police to intensify efforts to address the proliferation of illegal firearms.

“There are too many guns in the wrong hands in our society. This issue requires immediate action from the authorities,” Salman said.

The spokesperson for the National Community Police Board, Siyanda Biyela, called on people to stand together and assist law enforcement.

“These criminals remain at large and we urge anyone with information, no matter how small, to come forward and report it to the nearest police station,” Biyela said.

The Qumbu shooting coincided with a memorial service for the victims of the Lusikisiki massacre.

At the service, Mhlontlo municipality mayor Mbulelo Jara said there was a need for stronger measures to curb gun violence, adding that the widespread availability of illegal firearms was a major concern.

“This situation shows that we still have a long way to go in addressing crime. We cannot tolerate the continued loss of life in our communities,” Jara said.

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu on Sunday announced the arrest of three suspects connected with the shooting, adding that further arrests would follow as investigations were ongoing.

“We have deployed specialised national police, including undercover units, to investigate. This has led to the arrest of three individuals and more arrests are expected,” he said at the memorial service.

Kholiswa Fihlani, the ANC chief whip in the Eastern Cape legislature, said at the memorial there was a need for psychological support for those affected.

“It is important that the families of the victims receive the necessary trauma counselling to help them cope with these events.”

The deputy minister for women, youth and persons with disabilities, Mmapaseka Steve Letsike, urged people to report crimes and cooperate with law enforcement.

“These incidents have resulted in significant loss. We need collective efforts from all sectors of society to address this issue and work towards safer communities,” she said.