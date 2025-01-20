Deaths on South African roads during the festive period up 5.3%

Transport minister, Barbara Creecy during Monday’s media briefing on the release of the preliminary 2024/2025 Festive Season Statistics in Pretoria. (Supplied)

South Africa recorded 1 502 deaths resulting from 1 234 road accidents during the 2024-25 festive season, a 5.3% increase in fatalities compared with 2023-24.

KwaZulu-Natal reported the highest number of deaths — 304 from 247 crashes, followed by Gauteng with 235 from 224 while the Eastern Cape had 231 fatalities from 168 accidents, Transport Minister Barbara Creecy told a media briefing on Monday.

“The number of people who died on our roads this festive season has increased because people continued to behave badly,” she said.

The data showed that 41% of the fatalities were pedestrians, the highest percentages being recorded in Gauteng, the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, which are the most populous provinces in terms of vehicles and people. Gauteng had the highest percentage of pedestrian fatalities at 63.84%, followed by the Western Cape with 53.9% and KwaZulu-Natal with 44.33%.

The department of transport launched a festive season safety campaign on 1 December aimed at changing behaviour on the country’s roads and enhancing law enforcement.

Creecy said most crashes and deaths were a result of “human factors”, with 87% linked to factors such as jay-walking, fatigue, loss of control over vehicles, speed, drunk driving and overtaking.

“In spite of our pleas and warnings, and notwithstanding our efforts to clamp down on irresponsible and reckless behaviour, it is clear that many road users — both drivers and pedestrians — continue to act without regard for the lives of others,” she said.

Law enforcement officers issued 711 184 fines across the country for various offences — 23 607 of them to drivers who failed to wear seatbelts, while 16 925 motorists were fined for using cellphones while driving.

Some 16 527 vehicles were found to be unroadworthy. In some cases, officers confiscated licence discs, particularly in areas where vehicles could not be impounded due to a lack of facilities. In total, 48 917 motor vehicles were impounded.

More than 9 550 motorists were arrested for drunk driving.

“There must be consequences for drivers who break the law with wanton disregard for the lives of other road users, whether it is for speeding or drunk driving or any other offence which warrants arrest and prosecution,” Creecy said.

Traffic law enforcement officers conducted more than 997 roadblocks throughout the country during the festive season.

“We will continue to direct our efforts at changing the behaviour of road users; investing in designing and engineering safer roads; enforcing safe speeds in high-congestion areas and enhancing emergency-response systems and access to quality trauma care, which is essential to saving lives,” Creecy said.