Call for nominations: Power of Women 2025

This year marks the 19th anniversary of the Mail & Guardian’s annual flagship event, Power of Women, where the immense contributions made by South African women are recognised and celebrated.

This year’s theme, “In the Spirit of Women20: Celebrating Women Who Turn the Impossible into Unstoppable”, will pay tribute to the women who challenge limitations, shift narratives and lead with a purpose.

We invite you to nominate powerful women from all sectors and communities. Whether they work in science, social justice, the arts, education, entrepreneurship or beyond, this initiative celebrates stories of resilience and determination that often go unseen.

This is your opportunity to nominate individuals whose work has a lasting effect, drives progress and inspires future generations.

The winners will be announced on 28 August, the month in which the Mail & Guardian celebrates Women’s Month and when the nation observes National Women’s Day.

The closing date for nominations is 20 July 2025.

Please submit your nomination by clicking here.

For more information about the Power of Women, visit the website here.