SA flotilla activists arrive in Jordan after being held captive in Israel

The six South African activists who were on board the Global Sumud Flotilla have arrived in Jordan en route home after being held captive in an Israeli prison, the department of international relations and cooperation said on Tuesday.

The delegation is set to arrive at OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday morning.

Nelson Mandela’s grandson, Mandla Mandela, Fatima Hendricks, Zaheera Soomar, Zukiswa Wanner, Reaaz Moola, and Carrie Shelver were part of the nearly 500 activists from more than 40 countries who participated in the humanitarian campaign to deliver food, medical supplies, and aid to war-stricken Gaza.

The international relations department said the delegation’s return was being facilitated by their families and solidarity groups.

“The South African government’s role has been one of diplomatic facilitation and engagement with all relevant parties,” it added.

The flotilla was intercepted last Thursday, with many activists detained and some deported to their countries, including Spain, Portugal, Tunisia, and Greece, according to international media.

Lawyers have raised concerns about Israel’s violations of the activists’ rights, including humiliation, no access to proper food, water, and medications, and being forced to sit in crowded rooms. They have also accused the Israeli government of withholding information about the number of activists it has detained.

Some activists are also reportedly on a hunger strike in solidarity with the Palestinians who are being denied access to medication and are being starved by the Israeli regime, the lawyers said.

Tuesday marks two years since the war on Gaza escalated after resistance group Hamas attacked festival-goers in Israel. More than 60 000 people — including women, children, journalists, academics, and humanitarian aid workers — have since been killed by Israeli forces in the besieged area.