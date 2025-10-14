Gauteng head of health and wellness suspende

The head of Gauteng’s department of health and wellness, Lesiba Arnold Malotana. (Gauteng Department of Health)

The head of Gauteng’s department of health and wellness, Lesiba Arnold Malotana, has been suspended with immediate effect, the provincial government said on Tuesday.

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi has appointed Darion Barclay as acting head of the department.

“Dr Barclay, who currently leads the department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs, will ensure stability and continuity in this critical department and his appointment highlights the importance of prioritising seamless service delivery,” the provincial government said in a statement.

The suspension comes amid the Special Investigating Unit’s (SIU) crackdown on corruption at Tembisa Hospital, where it recently uncovered R2 billion in stolen funds linked to three key syndicates involving junior officials at the hospital and within the Gauteng health department.

The total value of corrupt payments linked to officials at the Gauteng department of health, as well as Tembisa Hospital, amounted to R122 228 000, the SIU said.

At least 15 current and former officials have been proved to be involved in corruption, money laundering, collusion and bid rigging with “improperly appointed” service providers at the hospital.

The money was intended for the provision of healthcare to the most vulnerable, but instead was “ruthlessly siphoned off through a complex web of fraud and corruption, representing an egregious betrayal of the nation’s trust”, SIU head Andy Mothibi said.

Last week, the SIU raided the Sandton home of businessman Hangwani Maumela seizing high-end vehicles and artworks as part of an R820 million asset recovery operation linked to corruption at Tembisa Hospital.

“The SIU confirms an operation took place at a Sandhurst home linked to our Tembisa Hospital investigation. This operation is part of implementing the SIU’s investigation outcomes and consequence management. We will communicate further once the legal processes have been finalised,” SIU senior communications manager Ngwako Motsieng said.

The Gauteng government reaffirmed its support for the work done by the SIU and other law-enforcement agencies.

“This action taken by the premier is part of an ongoing assessment of officials — the work they do, the monitoring of targets as well as their conduct,” spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said.

“As a province, we remain committed to upholding the highest standards of accountability and ethical leadership and, at the same time, we remain steadfast in our commitment to root out maladministration.

“We will continue to monitor the work done by our senior officials and, as and when the need arises, action will be taken.”