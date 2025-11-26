Matlala denies connection to deputy police commissioner Shadrack Sibiya

Deputy commissioner for crime detection Shadrack Sibiya. (X)

Murder-accused businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala has denied having any personal or improper relationship with suspended deputy national commissioner Lieutenant-General Shadrack Sibiya, telling parliament’s ad hoc committee on police corruption on Wednesday that their interactions were strictly professional.

Matlala said he had approached the South African Police Service (SAPS) to report irregularities involving his company, Medicare24, and its R36 million lease of a department of public works-owned hospital building. He claimed to have uncovered that “police officials and doctors” were operating inside the building without any valid lease, prompting him to seek an investigation.

“That is when I just learnt that these doctors might be working with senior police officials to operate that facility, and that’s when I asked if this can be investigated,” Matlala said, adding that he contacted Sibiya directly after finding his office details online.

“In January 2024, to address this situation, I met with General Sibiya, who was acting national commissioner. A meeting was arranged after I obtained his office details online.”

He said he outlined his complaint to Sibiya via email, threatening legal action if the SAPS did not address the lease issue.

“Through investigations we established that the hospital was being used by members of SAPS who had an irregular relationship of a corrupt nature with members of the police,” his letter stated.

Matlala insisted that no middleman, including North West businessman Brown Mogotsi, facilitated the meeting — contradicting claims by senior SAPS officials that the latter acted as a go-between for him and high-ranking police officials.

He said he met Sibiya only for a short consultation, which was “not more than 30 minutes”. Matlala described a second meeting in which Sibiya told him that, although he had proven he was the lawful leaseholder, SAPS leadership was unwilling to vacate the hospital.

“[Sibiya] said he took this to the national commissioner [Fannie Masemola] and the national commissioner said the police are using the hospital and they are not going to take instruction from the department of public works,” said Matlala.

Commission evidence leader Advocate William Arendse asked whether this marked the beginning of a relationship with Sibiya.

Matlala retorted, “What relationship?”

Arendse asked, “Was that the last time you saw him, and did you see him again afterwards?”

Matlala responded, “Yes, I saw him again. He actually wanted to ask me, because he was investigating a kidnapping case…the person who was kidnapped was my friend.”

He said he only met Sibiya three times — twice about the lease and once about the kidnapping of businessman Jerry Boshuga.

Matlala also told the ad hoc that during a police raid at his home, officers asked whether he knew Sibiya or suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu. He said he told them he had no personal connection to either man outside of official interactions.

He said he initially suspected the raid team were criminals because they wore balaclavas, and he considered opening a case. Matlaa added that police had confiscated his laptops and firearms during the operation.

He said he sought assistance from former police minister Bheki Cele, who helped him get his firearms back.