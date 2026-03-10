SA exposed as Middle East conflict pushes oil above $100

Surging oil prices linked to the Middle East conflict are exposing South Africa’s dependence on imported fuel, raising concerns about reserves, inflation and economic growth

South Africa’s vulnerability to global energy shocks is coming into sharper focus as the escalating conflict involving Iran, Israel and the United States pushes oil prices above $100 a barrel, raising questions about whether the country has sufficient fuel reserves to withstand a prolonged disruption to global supply.

The escalation in the Middle East over the past two weeks has unsettled energy markets and injected volatility into oil trading. Much of the concern centres on the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow maritime corridor between Iran and Oman through which roughly a fifth of the world’s seaborne oil passes.

Even the risk of disruption to tanker traffic through the strait has been enough to drive

prices higher. For South Africa, which imports the majority of its crude oil and refined petroleum products, the implications extend well beyond rising petrol prices.

Energy economist Lungile Mashele said the crisis highlights a deeper structural vulnerability in the South African economy. The country remains exposed because it is a net oil importer, she said.

It imports more than 20 billion litres of crude oil and refined petroleum products each year, all priced in US dollars using international oil benchmarks. That means geopolitical shocks in global energy markets are transmitted almost immediately into the domestic economy.

“We are deeply susceptible to these shocks and they will become evident in our food, electricity, fuel, medical, clothing, car and building prices,” Mashele said.

South Africa’s supply chain also exposes it to instability in the Gulf region. Nearly half of the country’s crude oil imports come from Nigeria but the remainder is sourced from producers in the Middle East.

“The rest of our crude comes from Saudi Arabia and other smaller countries, which means we remain exposed to disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz,” she said.

South Africa’s limited domestic refining capacity further increases that vulnerability. Several refineries have shut down over the past decade and the country now relies heavily on imported refined fuels.

“More than that, we import refined products from Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia,” Mashele said. “All of these countries are affected by the disruption around the Strait of Hormuz.”

If supply disruptions persist, the economic effects could spread quickly through the domestic economy. “The economic impact for South Africa would be higher prices for goods and services and depressed growth,” said Mashele.

South Africa’s ability to cushion the impact of a prolonged disruption to global oil supplies is also under scrutiny. The country maintains strategic crude reserves through the Strategic Fuel Fund, historically intended to provide about 90 days of supply in line with international energy security norms.

However, analysts have long questioned whether those reserves remain sufficient after the controversial sale of strategic stocks several years ago and the steady decline of domestic refining capacity.

Even where crude reserves exist, converting them into usable fuel has become more complicated. South Africa has shut down most of its refining capacity over the past decade and now relies heavily on imported refined products such as petrol, diesel and aviation fuel.

That means the country’s resilience depends not only on its own reserves but also on the

continued functioning of global supply chains and refining capacity elsewhere. Rising oil prices increase transport and logistics costs across supply chains. Producers face higher operating costs and these are eventually passed on to consumers.

Mashele cautioned, however, that higher fuel prices do not automatically translate into sustained inflation. “Higher oil prices will certainly lead to higher input costs for almost all goods and services but that does not necessarily result in inflation.”

Whether those price increases become entrenched will depend largely on how policymakers respond. “Inflation will be a function of how the Reserve Bank and government respond to the oil price shock,” she said.

That response could involve tighter monetary policy or decisions about whether to release

strategic fuel stocks to ease price pressures. Even without prolonged supply disruptions motorists are likely to feel the impact soon. “Fuel will definitely increase,” Mashele said. “Estimates indicate increases of between R2 and R4 per litre for petrol and diesel.”

However, she cautioned that oil markets remain highly volatile. “Given the current intraday volatility in the market it is hard to say what the final increase will be.”

The implications of the conflict may extend beyond fuel prices alone. Energy analyst Chris Yelland said disruptions to global oil supply chains also affect the petrochemical sector, which produces the base materials used in plastics, packaging, construction products and many manufactured goods.

“It’s not just the fuel supply chain that could be affected,” he said. “There are all manner of oil-based chemicals and products that depend on those supply routes.”

Petrochemical plants that lose access to feedstock such as naphtha can be forced to halt production, triggering knock-on effects throughout global manufacturing networks. “The cascade does not stop at the refinery,” Yelland noted. “It ultimately reaches the supermarket shelf.”

For South Africa, the implications extend beyond fuel prices. The country imports large volumes of refined fuels and petrochemical inputs that feed into domestic manufacturing, agriculture, construction and retail supply chains.

Disruptions in global petrochemical production risk raising the cost of a wide range of everyday goods, from packaging and fertilisers to building materials and consumer products.

In an economy already under pressure from weak growth and high unemployment, those price shocks could filter quickly through supply chains and eventually reach consumers.

The surge in oil prices is also beginning to complicate the country’s macroeconomic outlook. Elna Moolman, head of South Africa macroeconomic research at Standard Bank, said the inflationary consequences of the oil price spike could delay the prospect of interest rate cuts.

“Interest rate cuts will likely be delayed given the inflationary impact of the war induced spike in oil prices,” said Moolman.

The South African Reserve Bank had been widely expected to begin gradually lowering

borrowing costs this year as inflation eased toward the midpoint of its target range. The sudden jump in oil prices has complicated that outlook.

Despite the risks, Moolman said the broader inflationary impact could remain manageable if the rand remains relatively resilient. “The inflationary impact of the Iran war for South Africa should remain relatively contained as long as the rand remains reasonably resilient.”

A stronger rand can offset part of the oil price shock by reducing the cost of imported fuel in local currency terms. She added that geopolitical instability can also support some of South Africa’s commodity exports.

“The impact of higher oil prices on growth and the current account should be diluted by the rise in coal prices as well as spiking precious metals prices,” Moolman said.

Even so, the conflict has introduced a new layer of uncertainty into the country’s economic outlook. If oil prices remain elevated or supply disruptions intensify, the effects could ripple through the economy for months.

For many households and businesses, the first sign of that global turmoil will likely appear at the petrol pump. Events unfolding thousands of kilometres away are already beginning to shape the economic reality at home.