NFP expels KZN MEC for social development Mbali Shinga 

Mbali Shinga, the KwaZulu-Natal MEC for social development, has been expelled from the National Freedom Party. Photo: Facebook

The National Freedom Party (NFP) has sacked Mbali Shinga, the KwaZulu-Natal MEC for social development, as a member of the party. The decision to give Shinga her marching orders was communicated by the party’s acting secretary, Bheki Sunset Xaba.

“Ms Mbali Shinga is expelled from the National Freedom Party with immediate effect. This sanction derives from Section 3.6.2 of the NFP Constitution, which stipulates that a member who ceases to belong to the party loses all privileges of membership and, if a public representative, forfeits the office held by virtue of such membership,” Xaba stated.

According to Xaba, the ruling carries profound implications for the party and its structures.

“It affirms the non-negotiable nature of discipline within the NFP. It demonstrates that no member, regardless of position or office, is above accountability. It signals the NEC’s unwavering commitment to unity, renewal, and constitutional fidelity. It ensures that the Party remains safeguarded against defiance, factionalism, and conduct that undermines legitimacy,” he asserted.

Shinga, who is also the NFP’s KZN chairperson, invited the wrath of the party after she refused the mandate to vote with the MK party during a vote of no confidence. The motion against Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli was tabled by the MK party in December last year. Instead of adhering to the party’s directive, Shinga affirmed his allegiance to the IFP’s led minority government. She further declined when her party told her to resign from the provincial legislature. The party subsequently hauled her to the disciplinary committee where she faced two charges one of misconduct and gross insubordination.

Mail & Guardian understand Shinga will seek to buy time through an internal appeal process.

“We will now have to sit down with those who support the MEC including her legal team and map a way forward. One of the mechanisms we have is to take the matter through the appeal tribunal. We will exhaust all internal party process first. Under normal circumstances, when you appeal, the decision is suspended pending an appeal process,” suspended secretary-general, Teddy Thwala told M&G on Sunday.

If the NFP who hold a key single seat in the government of provincial unity succeeds in expelling Shinga, it will shape the political dynamics within the provincial government composition. At the moment, out of 80 legislature seats, the governing pact inclusive of the ANC, NFP, IFP and the DA in totality have 41 seats.

The MK party on other hand who sits on the opposition benches command 37 seats courtesy of it just over 45% electoral support during the 2024 general elections. The NFP has already pronounced itself, saying it was dumping the governing pact and would support the MK party in a future no confidence vote.

Despite being the biggest party in the province, the Jacob Zuma led party was muscled out when the other parties with minority vote bandied together to make up government.

Julius Malema, the EFF’s commander in chief said recently that his party would be in government soon in KZN together with the MK party. The three parties would however still need one seat to constitute government. The MK party are banking on a their bid to have a secret vote hoping that ANC members of the provincial legislature who are still sympathetic to Zuma would vote with the party.