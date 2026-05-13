Africa’s Travel Indaba boosts Durban economy and drives African tourism growth

Championing tourism: President Cyril Ramaphosa and Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille. Photo: GCIS

Against a backdrop of 1 000 exhibitors, buyers from more than 40 countries and thousands of delegates at Durban’s Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre, Africa’s Travel Indaba is positioning tourism as a major economic driver for both the city and the continent.

The continent’s largest tourism marketing event, which included the Business Opportunity Networking Day (BONDay), has provided a platform to showcase Africa’s diverse tourism offerings while generating significant economic spinoffs for local entities such as Durban Tourism and the South African National Parks (SANParks).

According to the World Travel and Tourism Council, tourism could contribute $168 billion to Africa’s economy and support more than 18 million jobs over the next decade.

The council said this would include investment in conferencing, hospitality and travel infrastructure — driving Africa’s growth and strengthening regional business connections to unprecedented levels.

Asked about the impact of the Indaba on the host city, Durban Tourism deputy director Winile Mntungwa described Africa’s Travel Indaba as “highly significant to Durban’s tourism sector, as it positions the city as a leading tourism, business and events destination in Africa”.

Mntungwa said the events has contributed to increased occupancy rates in hotels, stimulated local transportation, hospitality and several businesses in the tourism events ecosystem.

Projections for 2026 indicate a strong economic outlook, with an overall hotel occupancy rate of 87% recorded.

Mntungwa said the event and related activities were expected to attract about 9 900 visitors, generating about R240 million in direct spending, with total tourism expenditure reaching R835 million.

“The indaba has also created numerous jobs, both directly and indirectly, through increased demand for services and supplies. Overall, it has reinforced Durban’s reputation as a vibrant tourism hub and events capital, with ongoing benefits for the city’s economy and employment landscape,” she said.

“It has highlighted Durban’s commitment to growing its tourism economy through infrastructure investments, increased global connectivity and the promotion of diverse attractions — from beaches, cultural heritage and exclusive culinary [experiences] to sports, cruise tourism and endless tranquillity.”

SANParks CEO Hapiloe Sello and interim board chairperson Beryl Ferguson. Photo: Brian Sokutu

Speaking to journalists at the SANParks exhibition stand, chief executive Hapiloe Sello and interim board chairperson Beryl Ferguson said the entity’s participation in this year’s Indaba was centred on using the global tourism platform to reflect on a century of conservation leadership while actively shaping the future of inclusivity and sustainability in the sector.

A global leader in conservation, SANParks oversees iconic protected areas such as the Kruger National Park, which this year celebrates 100 years since its establishment. The public entity is responsible for managing the country’s 21 national parks, covering more than four million hectares and protecting diverse flora, fauna and cultural heritage.

SANParks’ participation at this year’s Indaba is anchored on the theme “Our Heritage, Our Future”, aligning with the centenary of the Kruger National Park — one of Africa’s most iconic conservation landscapes.

Sello said Africa’s Travel Indaba provided a powerful continental and global platform to position national parks “not only as tourism destinations, but as contributing meaningfully to nature, community development, cultural heritage and economic inclusion”.

Kruger National Park’s centenary is both a moment of commemoration and reflection, said Sello. “It honours extraordinary conservation achievements, while acknowledging lessons learned from the painful past of land dispossession and displacements.

“As we look ahead, our focus is firmly on inclusive conservation models that ensure national parks deliver lasting value for both nature and people,” she said.

“‘Our Heritage, Our Future’ encapsulates SANParks’ commitment to honouring all aspects of the rich natural and cultural legacy of South Africa’s protected areas, while pioneering forward-thinking approaches to conservation and tourism.

“‘Our Future’ signals responsibility, continuity and safeguarding value for generations to come,” she added.

As part of its Indaba programme, SANParks hosted its flagship “Conversations about Conservation” dialogue — a platform aimed at improving understanding of the contribution conservation makes to South Africa’s tourism economy.

Hapiloe said this year’s discussion would reflect on the centenary of the Kruger National Park, including “lessons learned that must shape the future, exploring how conservation, tourism, science and community partnership must work together to ensure resilience over the next century.

“The dialogue will bring together conservation leaders, tourism stakeholders, media and partners to engage openly on the role of tourism in funding conservation, creating employment and supporting inclusive growth in and around protected areas.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa used his keynote address at the Indaba to underscore efforts by the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to advance the SADC Tourism Univisa.

The regime will enable seamless, borderless travel for tourists across SADC member states.

“Tourism is more than a sector of the economy. It is a living expression of who we are as a people,” Ramaphosa said.

“Last year, South Africa welcomed 10.5 million international visitors to our shores, a clear sign that the world is rediscovering our country with renewed enthusiasm. It is significant that three-quarters of international arrivals come from the SADC region.

“This tells us something important: Africans are choosing Africa. We are also working to expand our one-stop border posts and develop cross-border itineraries that showcase the richness of our region.

“When Africans travel within Africa, we strengthen our economies, deepen our cultural ties and build a more integrated continent.”

Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille said the department would continue enabling investment in the tourism sector through the Tourism Infrastructure Investment Summit.

“During the inaugural summit last year, we unveiled eight projects from both the public and private sectors, valued at around R1 billion,” she said.

De Lille said the tourism sector was shifting from recovery to growth, with forecasts from the World Travel and Tourism Council suggesting tourism could contribute about $168 billion to Africa’s economy and support more than 18 million jobs over the next decade.

According to Nick Dickson, group custodian at Dream Hotels & Resorts, events such as Africa’s Travel Indaba highlighted how business travel across the continent was evolving.

“There is growing demand for travel within Africa itself and for experiences that balance productivity with a strong sense of place. This is where the industry has a real opportunity to create more connected and experience-driven travel across the continent,” said Dickson.