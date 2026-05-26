Baldwin Ndaba remembered as ‘a newspaper man’s reporter’

Sanef, veteran journalists and political leaders have paid tribute to Baldwin Ndaba, remembering the veteran reporter as a fearless accountability journalist, mentor and beloved newsroom presence whose work left a lasting mark on South African journalism

The South African National Editors’ Forum has paid tribute to journalist Baldwin Ndaba, whose death on Friday has left colleagues, friends and South Africa’s media fraternity mourning the loss of a reporter remembered as fearless, humane and deeply committed to public accountability journalism.

For those who worked alongside him, Ndaba was more than a byline. He belonged to a generation of journalists who believed journalism was not simply a profession but a public trust, one that demanded courage, humility and an unwavering commitment to truth.

Veteran journalist Jovial Rantao described Ndaba as a “brilliant-cut rough stone”, drawing a poignant connection between the reporter’s beginnings and the city where his craft was forged.

There was, Rantao reflected, a certain poetry in the fact that Ndaba learnt journalism in Kimberley, a city built on the harsh beauty of diamonds, where something rough was pulled from the earth, painstakingly shaped and revealed as something extraordinary.

Ndaba cut his teeth at the Diamond Fields Advertiser, a newsroom long regarded as a breeding ground for some of South Africa’s finest journalists.

Rantao said the newspaper recognised in Ndaba “a stone worth cutting through the unforgiving rigour of provincial reporting and through the grit and grunt of no-fear investigative work”.

Out of those demanding early years emerged a reporter with both sharp instincts and a deeply human touch, “fearless yet grounded, incisive yet deeply humane”.

His talent would soon attract the attention of Independent Media and eventually The Star, then regarded as the country’s paper of record.

“He arrived at Sauer Street not as a man daunted by the bigger room but as one who had always known he belonged in it.

“He carved out a formidable beat covering the sprawling, shadowy corridors of Gauteng provincial government and the legislature, territory fertile with intrigue, self-dealing and the slow erosion of public trust. From those corridors, he extracted scoops. Front-page leads. Accountability journalism at its most consequential.”

Rantao said Ndaba embodied journalism’s oldest and most honourable mission: “to hold those in power accountable, to comfort the afflicted and to afflict the comfortable.”

His work, he said, would endure as “incorruptible, indelible, like a diamond that has been cut”.

Among those paying tribute was Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, who described Ndaba as “one of the country’s most influential political reporters and a gifted wordsmith”.

Lesufi noted that Ndaba’s byline became a fixture in The Star and other Independent Media titles, where he distinguished himself through insightful political reporting and diligent coverage of the Gauteng Legislature and executive council.

“He covered the Gauteng Legislature and the executive council with diligence, professionalism and consistency, always asking the questions that mattered most to our people,” Lesufi said.

The premier added that Ndaba’s reporting played an important role in keeping the public informed and strengthening democracy through accountability journalism.

“Through his dedication to journalism and commitment to the truth, Baldwin earned the respect of colleagues, public representatives and readers alike. His contribution to the media fraternity and the country’s democratic discourse will be deeply missed.

“On behalf of the Gauteng Provincial Government and the people of our province, I extend heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, colleagues at Independent Media and the broader media fraternity. May his soul rest in peace,” said Lesufi.

For Moipone Malefane, Ndaba’s defining qualities included an abiding love of politics, history and ideas.

“When everyone was ANC, he continued to defend the Pan Africanist Congress. He loved the PAC and what it stands for,” she said. Others remembered not only his reporting but the gentleness that sat beneath it.

Journalist Simon Nare described Ndaba as “a gentle and peaceful soul”, someone who remained calm and respectful even in disagreement, “as calm as a still lake and as smooth as glass”.

Colleagues spoke of a reporter admired not only for his sharp political instincts and formidable keyboard skills but also for his willingness to patiently mentor younger journalists entering the profession.

Many recalled how he maintained dignity and professionalism even while exposing powerful politicians and officials.

Veteran journalist Themba Sepotokele remembered forming a close friendship with Ndaba when he moved from Kimberley to Johannesburg to jjoin The Star in early 2000.

Alongside fellow journalists Siyabonga Mkhwanazi, Phomello Molwedi, Rapula Tabane, Fikile Ntsikelelo-Moya and Caiphus Kgosana, they became regulars at a watering hole opposite The Star building, near what would later become the ANC’s headquarters, Luthuli House.

Sepotokele remembered Ndaba as a fearless reporter who broke stories, ruffled feathers and spoke impeccable Setswana, isiXhosa and Afrikaans. Among the stories that stood out was his reporting on former Gauteng MEC Humphrey Mmemezi’s misuse of a government credit card to purchase McDonald’s meals and a painting for his home.

Journalist Steve Lawrence said he was heartbroken by the news of Ndaba’s death. The pair began their careers together at the Diamond Fields Advertiser, sharing what Lawrence called “many wild adventures” reporting on communities in the diamond fields.

“Baldwin was an endearing and humble soul who excelled at reporting on crime and politics. On a weekend of breaking news, I often picked him up at his home in Galeshewe or at his favourite tavern where he picked up many stories.

“He was the politics go-to guy in the newsroom with all his contacts, covering the legislature alongside Patsy Beangstrom, Dianne Kypri, Bra Vusi Tukakhomo and Thami Mgwigwi under the leadership of Kevin Ritchie.”

Lawrence also remembered Ndaba’s fondness for hearty township delicacies and the laughter that often accompanied newsroom life. “Lawrie, kry vir jou (Lawrie, get some for yourself),” Baldwin would laugh as he demolished skopo, runaways and walkie-talkies.

“The feet I could get away with but the head — Nee wena!” Lawrence joked, recalling how Ndaba would sit smiling broadly, fingers greasy, while his friend searched desperately for serviettes.

Their friendship endured long after both journalists moved to The Star.

“We remained in contact just to say: ‘Hi bru. How is it going with you?’ as the turbulent times under ‘Captain Haddock’ were very stressful.

“You were loved by all who got to know you and hated by some politicians for exposing them. Your love for the PAC was unwavering and always led to our debates, which I always learnt from. Rest well, my brother. May your soul rest in peace and rise in glory,” Lawrence wrote on Facebook.

Sanef extended its condolences to Ndaba’s family, friends, former colleagues and the broader media fraternity, mourning the loss of a reporter whose work — and whose quiet humanity — left a lasting mark on South African journalism.

Former Saturday Star editor Kashiefa Ajam remembered Ndaba as both a newsroom institution and the keeper of its gossip, someone whose arrival in the office often signalled laughter, storytelling and the promise of a good conversation.

“Baldwin knew all the gossip. Whenever he walked into the office with that toothy smile and asked: ‘Have you heard?’, we knew a juicy story was coming,” she said.

Ajam recalled the small rituals that came to define their friendship. She would make coffee for the newsroom and Ndaba would teasingly ask: “Why are you making coffee for everyone? You’re the editor.”

“But I did it anyway,” she said. “He took his coffee with five sugars … so that’s exactly how I made it,” she told the Mail & Guardian.

Even after she moved to the UK, their conversations continued. “Just a few weeks ago, we laughed and gossiped about our former colleagues. We did this often.”

When she told him how homesick she felt and how much she missed South Africa and her old newsroom life, Ndaba reminded her of an earlier chapter in her career.

“He said: ‘Kash, remember when you first came to Joburg from Cape Town in 2004, how homesick you were then, how much you hated Joburg? Give the UK some more time to get used too. You will adapt knowing you played your role to polish people in journalism.’”

Ajam said his words moved her deeply. “That made me cry because he reminded me about my small contribution to South African journalism and all the young writers I tried to mentor over the years.”

For Ajam, Ndaba was “an institution at The Star and Saturday Star”, remembered as “a big personality, a hard-working and brilliant journalist”.

“We will miss you deeply. We are heartbroken,” she said.

Noor-Jehan Yoro Badat, a former features writer at The Star, remembered Ndaba’s humility. “He was always one of the sweetest guys in the newsroom. The minute he entered a newsroom, he would be one of the first people to greet you.

“He had the sweetest smile. Baldwin was one of those people you could joke around with and yourself and there was no judgment,” she told the M&G.

“He had this big laugh and his belly would shake. Even when he was upset, he always had a thoughtful way of dealing with it. He would just shake his head, say ‘haai’ and wouldn’t say much. He wasn’t that kind person to lash out.

“I wasn’t so keen about court reporting and he would be like: ‘Noor, just go, court is the foundation where you start your reporting. You will find so many stories. As an intern, he was always so great with giving advice, tips and he would give me so much encouragement when I was starting out with court reporting.

“He was the kind of reporter you went to when you needed that kind of advice and help. He was your newspaper man’s reporter.”

🞼Part 1 of Ndaba’s funeral service will start at his home at 45 Adam Nomakola, Galeshewe, Kimberley at 7am on 30 May and part 2 will be held at Kimberley City Hall at 9am. The memorial service will beat the Recreational Hall in Galeshewe on 28 May at 2pm.