The unfinished fight for South Africa's young women

Seventy years ago, thousands of South African women marched to the Union Buildings to demand dignity and justice. Marking Women's Month is a reminder of how far South Africa has come but it also challenges us to question what freedom really looks like for a young woman growing up in South Africa today.

The signs of progress are encouraging. Girls make up most of South Africa's matric class, accounting for 56% of last year's candidates compared to 44% of boys. More young women are completing school, accessing higher education and entering careers that were once out of reach. But education alone is not equality.

For far too many girls, inequality is most visible in the healthcare they can — or cannot — access. Six out of every seven new HIV infections among adolescents in sub-Saharan Africa occur among girls, according to UNAids.

In South Africa specifically, adolescent girls and young women continue to carry a disproportionate burden of new HIV infections, with nearly 1 000 young women aged 15 to 24 acquiring HIV every week, according to the 2024 Thembisa HIV Model. The situation is now even more precarious thanks to recent US foreign aid cuts that have disrupted HIV services across the country. Shout-It-Now, the organisation I lead, is not immune but the imperative to continue our community-based services and digital health innovations to young people, especially girls and young women, is stronger now more than ever.

Young women are also more likely to experience gender-based violence. One in three South African women (about 7.3 million) has experienced physical violence in their lives while many continue to shoulder unequal caregiving responsibilities at home alongside the pressures of poverty and poor mental health, as stated in the Human Sciences Research Council's 2024 First South African National Gender-Based Violence Study.

The challenges do not exist in isolation; they overlap and reinforce one another, shaping whether a young woman can pursue opportunities and build the future she deserves.

Having just returned from the International Aids Society Conference in Rio de Janeiro that took place last month, it is clear that the global conversation is shifting. There is growing consensus that health programmes should no longer be designed around individual issues and diseases but around women and the complex realities of their lives.

Too often, I meet young women who can access HIV testing, contraception or HIV prevention pills (PrEP) through one programme but cannot afford menstrual products the following month. Others receive sexual and reproductive health information while struggling with depression, gender-based violence, economic precarity caused by unemployment or food insecurity. These are not separate problems requiring separate solutions but interconnected realities that require an integrated response.

This is why conversations about gender equality must move beyond individual interventions. Take menstrual justice for example, research suggests that around 30% of South African girls miss school during menstruation because of period poverty, inadequate sanitation or stigma. Every missed lesson is a reminder that equality is determined by circumstances many girls cannot control.

However, in South Africa, discussions often begin and end with access to menstrual products. While providing these is important, menstrual justice is about dignity and not just pads or period panties.