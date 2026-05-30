Is Deepal S07 worth the price tag?

It’s almost insane how many Chinese brands have entered the market in such a short space of time. What’s even more baffling is how good their cars are actually getting while still maintaining the price points that made people buy them in the first place.

Enter Changan, a brand that has sold over 30 million vehicles worldwide and almost 3 million vehicles in 2025 alone. In March, the brand reported that they expanded at nearly 12 times the rate of the overall domestic market from January to February.

It’s no coincidence. They entered with an entry-model, almost like a rideshare vehicle, a SUV, a bakkie that brought new technology and a premium fully electric SUV.

The last model is the one that we are going to discuss. Weirdly named the Changan Deepal S07, the car is meant to give consumers an idea of exactly where the brand aims to go and exactly what they are capable of.

Changan’s slogan is “Driven to Evolve” and the Deepal S07 embraces that openly. It’s also different. Many Chinese manufacturers have brought in plug-in hybrid electric vehicle SUVs in the last year but Changan went straight to a full EV.

Of course, that also means that the Deepal S07 will come at a higher cost than the rest of its competitors.

Priced at R995 900, one has to wonder how clever it was from the brand to introduce an almost R1 million vehicle when it has entered into the country with no pedigree. So that R995 900 has to warrant quality.

The Chinese have never been scared of bold designs and the Deepal is no different in that sense, except that it is not just Italian looking but it’s actually designed in Turin, Italy and engineered in the UK.

It almost gives Ferrari Purosangue vibes. The thin-curved headlights, the long bonnet and the sleek design lines make it a very pleasant car to look at. It features a coupe-inspired silhouette, frameless doors and concealed door handles and 20-inch alloy wheels.