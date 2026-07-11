The Ford Wildtrak Supercab just got wilder

It's turning into a bakkie year for South Africa. Ford has updated the Ranger lineup, Toyota has launched the new Hilux, Isuzu has upgraded the D-Max and smaller Chinese brands are trying to disrupt the market with sub R500 000 tech-filled double cab bakkies.

But one thing is certain. Every petrolhead still sees the Ford Ranger as the gold standard when it comes to bakkies.

Ford recently updated the Ranger lineup and did two significant things. They integrated a 2.3 litre EcoBoost engine into a few variants and upgraded a few of them to the 3 litre V6 turbodiesel engine — previously present only in the Wildtrak double cab and Platinum variants.

We had the Wildtrak Supercab on test, which is like a single extended-cab. Previously, this variant was powered by a 2.0 litre bi-turbo engine but Ford has now put that engine to bed and moved that 3 litre V6 turbodiesel engine into the Wildtrak Supercab.

This is the top-trim Supercab in the Ranger series and it is something that stands out and maybe even something that the Wildtrak is deserving of.

What is it like to drive now?

I had the Ford Ranger Platinum on a three-month test last year and there was one thing that I could not complain about: the way it drives.

Because the Wildtrak Supercab has now got the same engine and drivetrain that delivers 184kW of power and 600Nm of torque. Whether you are overtaking on the highway or navigating challenging terrain, the power delivery is seamless and authoritative.

For those who rely on their vehicle for heavy lifting, the V6 upgrade delivers a formidable 3.5-ton braked towing capacity, ensuring that boats, caravans or heavy machinery can be hauled with absolute confidence.

Premium cabin comforts Priced at R865,000, this stands as the top-spec SuperCab variant in the lineup and Ford has made sure the interior reflects that premium price point.

Inside, the cabin welcomes you with the signature Wildtrak treatment, featuring high-quality materials accentuated by striking contrast orange stitching.

The technology suite is equally impressive, anchored by a massive, crisp vertical infotainment system that integrates seamlessly with your digital life. Driver convenience is further elevated by a comprehensive 360-degree camera system, making tight parking spaces and tricky off-road trails a breeze to navigate.

Furthermore, because this is a SuperCab configuration, owners benefit from an expansive load bed while still maintaining a highly practical amount of secure storage space directly behind the front seats.

Verdict This marks the very first time Ford has packaged its coveted 3.0-litre V6 turbo diesel into a SuperCab body style. Admittedly, stepping up to a larger displacement engine means your fuel consumption will be a bit heavier compared to the older 2.0-litre unit.

However, for the sheer refinement, effortless power and increased capability on offer, the upgrade is entirely justified.