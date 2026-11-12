Golf GTI diary: A proudly South African wedding crasher

When it comes to selecting a wedding car for a best friend, the default expectation usually leans heavily towards a luxury SUV or a massive German saloon. People naturally want a Range Rover or a Mercedes-Benz G-Class to mark the occasion.

However, when my best friend tied the knot late last month, we decided to break tradition and pull up to the venue in our long-term Volkswagen Golf 8.5 GTI.

In almost any other country, arriving at a wedding in a mid-size hatchback might raise a few eyebrows.

In South Africa, it feels like the purest expression of our local car culture. The legendary “Vrr Pha" commands an incredible amount of street credibility and pulling up in the latest iteration of this proudly South African motoring icon just felt incredibly right.

The only reason that this hot hatch works as a wedding vehicle is because of just how comfortable Volkswagen has made the 8.5 generation.

Track-focused performance cars usually ruin wedding suits and leave passengers needing a chiropractor before the reception even begins.

The GTI did the exact opposite. When you engage Comfort mode, the adaptive suspension brilliantly isolates the cabin from harsh road surfaces and the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission shifts with buttery smoothness.

It genuinely possesses the refined ride quality and quiet isolation of a dedicated luxury car.

It ensures that the daily commute or a drive to the wedding in this case is handled with absolute grace.

Living with the GTI on a daily basis over the two months has also highlighted exactly how well Volkswagen has responded to previous criticisms.

The pre-facelift Golf 8 faced a barrage of complaints regarding its frustrating interior ergonomics. The 8.5 serves as a masterclass in listening to consumer feedback.

Those infuriating haptic touchpads on the steering wheel have been completely binned in favour of traditional physical buttons. It is a joy to adjust the volume or scroll through menus without accidentally muting the radio mid-corner.

The new 12.9-inch infotainment screen is beautifully crisp and lightning-fast while the climate control sliders below it are finally illuminated for safe night-time adjustments. It proves that a car can be technologically advanced without being inherently frustrating to use.

At the end of month one, I noted that I was constantly keeping an eye on the fuel consumption thanks to the crippling national petrol price. My closing sentiment was a promise to simply ignore the fuel price and ensure this iconic hatch gets driven the way it is supposed to.

I am thrilled to report that I kept that promise this month. Leaning into the throttle and unleashing the power when you need it is simply a thrill that simply never fades.

There are certainly more powerful hot hatches on the market today. Vehicles like the all-wheel-drive Toyota GR Yaris offer greater raw performance and an aggressive rally-derived pedigree.

I’ve tested the GR Yaris and wondered if it is actually the hottest hatch around. It provides such pure driving dynamics, but after a two-month test with the GTI, I realised that the GTI is easy to live with. It has a thrill to it, but it doesn’t constantly feel like you are jumping into a race car.

It’s comfortable but it remains passionate and that’s why the nation loves it. It can serve as a daily and a wedding car at the same time.

That is why the Golf GTI remains the undisputed king of hot hatches in South Africa.

At a starting price of around R930 000, it offers an unmatched duality of purpose.

It gives you the blistering pace and the evocative exhaust pops when you want them while keeping you cocooned in absolute luxury the rest of the time.

The Golf GTI is not just a car you drive. It is a deeply ingrained cultural phenomenon that simply cannot be replicated by raw horsepower figures alone.

While I will miss it a lot, I can now focus on my next long-term project, the Suzuki Swift, which is a drastic shift as far as hatchbacks go, but it will also be a refreshing assignment to jump from the hottest hatch in the country to the arguably the best budget hatch in the country.