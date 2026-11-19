The severity of the alleged defects, which include rear axle welding faults and brake pipe leaks, coupled with international headlines of an Omoda 5 axle collapsing in Malaysia, created a perfect storm of consumer anxiety.

However, the true catalyst for the controversy was the NCC's public announcement in October of an investigation into Chery for allegedly conducting a ‘‘silent recall" without notifying the regulator.

The stakes for this investigation are incredibly high.

NCC spokesperson Phetho Ntaba confirmed to the Mail & Guardian that the investigation remains ongoing. Should Chery be found guilty of bypassing the Consumer Protection Act, the consequences could be financially devastating.

“The NCC may refer the supply to the National Consumer Tribunal for an administrative penalty of up to R1m or 10% of the supplier’s annual turnover,” Ntaba said.

Yet, Chery paints a vastly different picture of the timeline, suggesting the ‘‘silent recall" was born out of regulatory delays rather than a corporate cover up.

Verene Petersen, Marketing and Communications Manager for Chery South Africa, clarified that the automaker actually approached the regulator months before the investigation was launched.

‘‘On 1 July, Chery SA reached out to the regulator requesting recall documentation and processes pertaining to recalls," Petersen explained.

‘‘Whilst waiting for a response, Chery SA informed dealers of the need to inspect brake hoses and replace them where required. On 11 August, a follow up email was sent. This is what led to the allegation. It was by no means intended to be a ‘silent recall'."

This timeline frames the issue as a clash between an automaker attempting to proactively address a safety concern and a sluggish bureaucratic framework.

Furthermore, the actual scale of the mechanical threat appears to have been heavily inflated by the initial panic. While 23 667 vehicles are implicated in the production batch, the defect rate is currently microscopic.

According to Petersen, 51% of the potentially affected vehicles have already been inspected and only 17 of those units required replacement brake hoses.

“The recall itself is a proactive measure by Chery SA, initiated due to an incident which occurred in another market and is currently being investigated,” she said.

“The supplier of the potentially defective part has not rendered services to Chery for more than two years," Petersen added.

Crucially, the mass panic regarding local safety seems largely unfounded. Despite the terrifying nature of suspension collapses and brake failures, Ntaba confirmed that the commission has not received a single report of any incidents, accidents or injuries in South Africa linked to either the rear axle or brake pipe defects.

The recent flurry of recalls across multiple legacy and emerging brands provides broader context for the local automotive industry in 2026. The regulatory body views this general uptick in safety campaigns as a potential shift in compliance behaviour.

‘‘The NCC has observed an increase in suppliers reporting vehicle defects," Ntaba said.

‘‘This could mean that suppliers are alive to their obligation under the Consumer Protection Act."

As affected Chery and Omoda owners continue to schedule their vehicles for the required inspections, the outcome of the NCC’s investigation remains pending.