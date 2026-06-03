Two suspects arrested in Mozambique over Kruger National Park murder of Marais couple

Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Willie Aucamp has confirmed the arrest of two suspects in Mozambique in connection with the murder of Mossel Bay couple Dina and Ernst Marais in the Kruger National Park nearly two weeks ago.

“We said that these criminals would be apprehended and that is exactly what has happened,” said Aucamp.

He thanked all those involved for their “tireless and collaborative” efforts in securing the breakthrough.

The arrests followed coordinated cross-border operations involving Mozambique’s Serviço Nacional de Investigação Criminal (Sernic), South African Police Service, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks), SANParks ranger services and the Wildlife Justice Commission (WJC).

Police said the victims, aged 71 and 73, were reported missing after last being seen on 20 May at the Pafuri picnic site.

Their bodies were discovered on 21 May near the remote Crooks Corner, at the confluence of the Limpopo and Levubu rivers in the Vhembe District.

Both had sustained multiple stab wounds. Their murders were the first of its kind in the park’s 100-year history.

A murder and hijacking investigation was opened after their vehicle, a Ford Ranger double cab, was reported missing. It was recovered in Chókwè, Mozambique, on 26 May.

The recovery led to the arrest of the first suspect in Chókwè on 1 June and a second suspect in Xai-Xai, Gaza province, on 2 June. Both suspects, Mozambican nationals aged 32 and 33, have reportedly confessed to the crimes, authorities say.

The suspects are expected to appear in court in Maputo. South Africa is preparing extradition proceedings to bring them to trial locally.

Limpopo Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe praised the cross-border cooperation, saying the arrests marked “a significant milestone” in the investigation and demonstrated the effectiveness of joint efforts against violent crime.

The suspects face two counts of murder and hijacking. Additional charges could be added as investigations continue. The suspects were expected to appear in court in Maputo, Mozambique, today.

Aucamp said he had engaged the departments of international relations and cooperation and justice to ensure the suspects were extradited to South Africa to “face the full might of the law”.

“South Africa will now start the formal extradition process to get the suspects to South Africa to stand trial for this heinous crime,” the minister said.

He added that criminal activity in national parks would not be tolerated and commended all agencies involved for their role in the investigation.

While acknowledging the “devastating loss” suffered by the Marais family, he expressed hope that the arrests would provide some measure of comfort to them.

“Wildlife Justice is proud to have contributed to the investigation,” said the executive director of the WJC, Olivia Swaak-Goldman, who described the arrests as an example of effective intelligence-sharing and cross-border law enforcement cooperation.