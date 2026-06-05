SAPS head of organised crime Richard Shibiri axed

The head of organised crime at the South African Police Service (SAPS), Major General Richard Shibiri, has been dismissed after a scathing appearance at the Madlanga commission of inquiry and subsequently, an internal disciplinary hearing.

In a statement, the police said Shibiri was found guilty of misconduct that brought the organisation into disrepute, including associating with known criminal, Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

“The SAPS can confirm the dismissal of Major General Richard Shibiri, the former component head for organised crime, following the conclusion of internal disciplinary processes.”

Shibiri was among numerous SAPS officials referred for investigation in the Madlanga commission’s interim report. Fourteen senior SAPS and Ekurhuleni metropolitan municipality officials were referred for investigation after being implicated in the report.

Shibiri was accused of receiving R70 000 from Matlala, a controversial businessperson and alleged leader of the Big Five Cartel. Shibiri said the money was a loan to repair his son’s car. However, bank statements and testimony before the commission suggested it was a bribe and that he had sufficient funds in his account.

He was also implicated in attempts to influence the investigation into the 2024 murder of Vereeniging engineer Armand Swart. The investigation led to the involvement of the political killings task team and its subsequent disbandment.

Anonymous police witnesses alleged Shibiri tried to doctor the case docket implicating Matlala and hinted that three brown envelopes were floating in the office for investigators if they cooperated.

The SAPS said his dismissal was in line with police prescripts and principles of procedural fairness.

Ian Cameron, the chairperson of the parliamentary police committee, said he hoped Shibiri’s dismissal “marks the beginning of a new standard that will be consistently maintained”.

“The swift dismissal of Major-General Shibiri for misconduct relating to conduct that brought the organisation into disrepute is the type of consequence management required to rebuild trust in the SAPS and rid the organisation of rogue police officers who are more interested in personal gain than in ensuring the safety and security of the people of South Africa,” he said.

Action SA MP Dereleen James said revelations emerging from the ad hoc committee and the Madlanga commission had painted a concerning picture of the extent to which organised criminal interests had penetrated institutions tasked with upholding the rule of law.

While the decision was a significant step towards restoring accountability in the SAPS, it could not be the end of the matter, she added.