Cracks emerge in the 2026 FIFA World Cup: From robbery to referee rows

The 2026 Fifa World Cup, jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico was billed as a celebration of football’s global unity. Yet barely into the tournament, troubling incidents are raising serious questions about whether the hosts can deliver on basic expectations. The most alarming episode involves the England national team, which fell victim to a robbery while based in the United States. Players and staff were targeted in what appears to be a brazen criminal act, highlighting security lapses that no World Cup host nation can afford.

Further underscoring the security concerns, South Africa’s Bafana Bafana saw their behind-closed-doors training session against Jamaica spied upon, with videos of the session quickly leaking and circulating on the internet. This breach of protocol not only compromises tactical preparation but also erodes trust in the tournament’s ability to protect sensitive team activities.

Compounding the embarrassment, former Fifa president Sepp Blatter issued a sharply pointed statement that many interpreted as a direct rebuke to the current Fifa leadership. “A Fifa World Cup host country must guarantee two fundamental principles: the safety of the country and the unrestricted entry of all qualified teams, officials and referees,” Blatter declared. “The case of referee Omar Artan from Somalia is against one of these obligations. Fifa must never compromise the universality of football.”

Blatter’s intervention carries weight. The veteran administrator, long out of office, rarely comments publicly. His emphasis on safety and unrestricted access reads as a swipe at incumbent Fifa president Gianni Infantino’s administration, suggesting that commercial and political considerations may be undermining football’s core values. The visa debacles that plagued several delegations earlier in the tournament, including Bafana Bafana, already signalled organisational shortcomings. Now, with criminal activity striking a high-profile team like England and covert spying affecting others, confidence in the hosts’ ability to secure the event is eroding.

It is still early days but this World Cup is showing visible cracks. What began with logistical headaches around visas has escalated into tangible threats against participant safety and privacy. On the pitch, the chaos has been equally visible. The opening match recorded the highest number of red cards in World Cup history, setting a chaotic tone that has carried into subsequent fixtures. Disciplinary issues, refereeing controversies and off-field disruptions are piling up faster than goals.

This situation stands in stark contrast to the 2010 Fifa World Cup in South Africa. Before that tournament, there was widespread international scepticism. Concerns about infrastructure, crime and organisational capacity dominated headlines. Many predicted disaster. Yet South Africa delivered a seamless, vibrant spectacle that exceeded expectations. The stadiums were world-class, the atmosphere electric and security robust enough to host the planet’s greatest players without major incident. The Rainbow Nation proved the doubters wrong through meticulous planning, national pride and efficient execution.

North America 2026, by comparison, is stumbling from one crisis to another. Both on and off the field. The wealth and resources of the host nations were supposed to make this the most professional World Cup ever. Instead, the combination of visa failures, security breaches including the England robbery and Bafana Bafana spying incident, as well as on-pitch indiscipline suggests deeper coordination problems between Fifa and the local organising committees. Football’s universality, which Blatter rightly champions, depends on every qualified participant feeling safe and welcome. When a Somali referee faces entry barriers, a European powerhouse like England suffers robbery and African teams have private sessions compromised, that principle is compromised.

Fifa and the hosts still have time to steady the ship. Enhanced security measures, clearer communication on visas and stricter protocols could restore momentum. But the early warning signs are impossible to ignore. A tournament meant to showcase football at its finest is instead exposing vulnerabilities that South Africa successfully avoided sixteen years ago.

The beautiful game must be protected.