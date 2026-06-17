Bafana Bafana’s World Cup permutations: Time to fight and deliver

As South Africa’s national team, Bafana Bafana, navigates the 2026 Fifa World Cup in North America, the permutations for advancement from Group A are razor-sharp and unforgiving.

Group A consists of co-hosts Mexico, South Korea, Czechia and South Africa. After one matchday, the standings are: Mexico top with three points (a 2-0 win over Bafana), South Korea second with three points (a 2-1 win over Czechia), while Czechia and South Africa both have zero points.

Bafana suffered a 2-0 opening defeat to Mexico, compounded by red cards and defensive errors. To progress to the knockout stages in this expanded 48-team tournament (the top two advance automatically, plus the best third-placed teams), head coach Hugo Broos’s side face Czechia next in Atlanta on 18 June, followed by South Korea in Monterrey.

There are clear Group A permutations for Bafana Bafana. A win against Czechia is essential to stay alive. Victory would put them on three points, setting up a decisive final match against South Korea.

Depending on other results, they could advance with a strong performance there, potentially even as one of the best third-placed teams if goal difference allows. A draw or loss to Czechia would make qualification nearly impossible because it would leave them relying on unlikely combinations of results elsewhere, while Mexico and South Korea are expected to pick up further points.

The mathematics demand maximum points from the remaining games, with tiebreakers — goal difference, goals scored and head-to-head records — looming large. Is the charter booked? Your guess is as good as mine.

The most critical adjustment Broos needs to make is reverting to formations and tactical setups that the players genuinely understand and have executed successfully in the past. The cautious 5-3-2 trialled recently appeared to leave the team ill-suited to the high-pressure World Cup environment, leading to disjointed play and vulnerability. Bafana’s strength has always lain in their athleticism, counter-attacking threat and familiar structures. Think compact midfields and direct transitions that allow stars such as Teboho Mokoena, Lyle Foster and Relebohile Mofokeng to shine.

Experimenting with unfamiliar systems at this stage risks confusion and errors. This was laid bare in Bafana Bafana’s opening game. I’m no one’s football coach, but I have watched the beautiful game long enough to understand that simplicity and familiarity breed confidence. The players know what works when they are comfortable. Sticking to proven patterns will unlock their potential and reduce the kind of individual mistakes that proved costly against Mexico.

South African football has waited 16 years for this return to the global stage. The squad has talent and heart but execution under pressure is what separates survivors from also-rans. Broos must instil a winning mentality immediately. No more moral victories. They have to go into their forthcoming game knowing that they have to win. It’s a must. Go hard, stay organised and fight for every ball. A victory against Czechia will breathe life into the campaign, setting up a potential decider against South Korea where anything is possible.

If Bafana fail to advance, the coach and the South African Football Association (Safa) will bear the full brunt of a disappointed nation for years to come. Fans have invested emotionally and financially, enduring years of administrative challenges and heartbreaking near-misses. Excuses about tough groups or refereeing decisions will fall on deaf ears. Broos, for all his success in guiding qualification, will face intense scrutiny over tactics and selections. Safa risks further erosion of trust if the team exits early without a clear fight. The pressure is immense but it is the price of representing Mzansi on the biggest stage.

Bafana Bafana have the quality to make history. Revert to what works, approach the next game as a must-win and give everything. The permutations favour the bold. South Africa is watching. Deliver, boys. We are still in your corner.