Bafana Bafana make history and advance to World Cup round of 32

Bafana Bafana has advanced to the knockout rounds of the World Cup for the first time in history.

South Africa needed to beat Korea Republic in the final group game and rely on Mexico to beat Czechia to advance directly without needing to wait on other groups and be a best third-placed side.

Mexico did the job easily dispatching Czechia by three goals to nil.

Bafana enjoyed many chances in the first-half, but could not find the back of the net.

That changed before the hydration break in the second half when Thapelo Maseko beat the Korean goalkeeper at his near post in the 63rd minute.

Bafana saw the game out very comfortably even though the country held its breath.