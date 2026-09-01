Pitso Mosimane returns as Bafana Bafana head coach

The cat is finally out of the transparent bag. The South African Football Association has reappointed Pitso Mosimane as head coach of Bafana Bafana, marking a significant homecoming for one of the continent’s most decorated managers.

The announcement ends months of speculation after Hugo Broos’s departure and signals a renewed push for success in upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and beyond.

The feeling is that Mosimane is the right person for the job precisely because of the experience he has gained since his previous stint. The coach who returns is vastly more accomplished, battle-hardened and tactically refined than the one who left in 2012. His three CAF Champions League triumphs, domestic dominance and exposure to elite African and Middle Eastern environments equip him to navigate the unique demands of international football with greater authority and perspective. South African football stands to benefit from a proven winner who understands the local game and the continental stage.

Mosimane first took full charge of the national team in July 2010 after serving as assistant to Carlos Alberto Parreira during the 2010 Fifa World Cup on home soil. He had earlier acted as caretaker in 2006–2007. Handed a four-year contract, he began promisingly with a 1-0 victory over Ghana.

However, his tenure ended in June 2012 after South Africa failed to qualify for the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations. A costly miscalculation in the final qualifier against Sierra Leone, where a draw was accepted when a win was required, proved decisive. Results were mixed overall. Six wins, eight draws and three losses in 17 matches and he left without major silverware.

What followed transformed him. At Mamelodi Sundowns from late 2012 to 2020, Mosimane built a dynasty, capturing five Premier Soccer League titles, multiple domestic cups and, most notably, the 2016 CAF Champions League, the club’s first. He added the CAF Super Cup in 2017. Moving to Egyptian giants Al Ahly in 2020, he delivered consecutive CAF Champions League titles in 2020 and 2021, an Egyptian league and cup double, two CAF Super Cups and consecutive third-place finishes at the Fifa Club World Cup. Later spells in Saudi Arabia (promoting Al-Ahli), the United Arab Emirates and Iran further broadened his experience across different football cultures and pressures.

Bafana Bafana's next match is against Guinea on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, with kick-off at 6pm SAST.