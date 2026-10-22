Who will win the Ballon d’Or?

Thirty players made the shortlist, with Paris Saint-Germain heavily represented after their continued European dominance, alongside strong contingents from Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Arsenal.

Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane stands out as a frontrunner. The England striker produced a career-best campaign with 61 goals and seven assists in 51 club appearances (36 goals in 31 Bundesliga games, 14 in the Champions League, plus domestic cup contributions). Adding his international output — 12 goals in 14 appearances for England, including six at the World Cup as the Three Lions finished third — brought his combined total to 73 goals and eight assists in 65 matches. He claimed the Bundesliga Golden Boot and a second European Golden Shoe while helping Bayern win the Bundesliga title, DFB- Pokal and Super Cup.

Lamine Yamal of Barcelona offers a compelling mix of club success and the ultimate international prize. The teenager contributed roughly 25 goals and 20 assists across about 57 appearances. He played a central role as Barcelona retained La Liga and won the Spanish Super Cup, earning recognition as one of the league’s standout performers. With Spain, he became a World Cup winner, featuring throughout the tournament, including the final, after earlier continental success. At 19, he already carries the weight of expectation that comes with successive high Ballon d’Or finishes and Kopa Trophy wins.

Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappé has continued his prolific scoring. Reports of his 2025-26 output include about 25 La Liga goals (Pichichi contention), a heavy Champions League haul (often cited near 15 goals) and strong World Cup numbers that pushed his overall goal and involvement totals into the high 50s or beyond, depending on which competitions are included. While Real Madrid did not collect the major trophies some expected, Mbappé’s individual numbers and big-game threat keep him firmly in the conversation. Michael Olise, also of Bayern Munich, delivered elite creativity alongside Kane. League figures of about 15 goals and 19 assists, plus further contributions in Europe, underlined his importance to Bayern’s attack and domestic success. His ability to create and finish at a high volume made him one of the most productive non-strikers on the list.

Reigning winner Ousmane Dembélé of Paris Saint- Germain is back on the shortlist after helping PSG retain the Champions League and collect domestic honours.

His season featured solid goal and assist returns — roughly 20 goals and double-digit assists in club action in some tallies — despite injury inter-ruptions, continuing the form that earned him the 2025 award.

PSG’s squad depth is reflected in a large group of nominees: Achraf Hakimi, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Marquinhos, Nuno Mendes, João Neves, Willian Pacho, Fabián Ruiz and Vitinha. Their collective success in Europe and France underpins the volume of nominations.

Real Madrid’s contingent includes Jude Bellingham, Vinícius Júnior and Marc Cucurella (who arrived from Chelsea). Barcelona feature Pau Cubarsí and Ferran Torres alongside Yamal and Rodri (who moved from Manchester City). Arsenal are represented by Gabriel Magalhães, Declan Rice and William Saliba, reflecting a strong Premier League campaign.

Other notable names include Erling Haaland (Manchester City), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan), Luis Díaz and Dayot Upamecano (Bayern), Sadio Mané (Al-Nassr) and Julián Quiñones (Al-Qadsiah). Lionel Messi of Inter Miami also appears, continuing his remarkable longevity.

The shortlist balances Kane’s historic goal tally, Olise and Yamal’s creative excellence, PSG’s retention of European honours, Bayern’s domestic double, Barcelona and Spain’s titles and individual performances on the biggest stages. Defenders such as Cubarsí, Saliba, Gabriel, Marquinhos, Pacho and Upamecano earned places through consistency and contributions to successful sides, while midfielders such as Vitinha, Neves, Ruiz, Rice, Bellingham and Rodri were recognised for their control and influence.

Voting by journalists typically weighs individual performance, team achievements and fair play across the defined period. Kane’s sheer output and domestic silverware give him a powerful statistical case. Yamal’s World Cup winner’s medal and club titles provide the narrative of a generational talent peaking early. Mbappé’s scoring across club and country keeps the debate alive, while Dembélé’s status as the holder, combined with PSG’s success, ensures continuity. Olise’s all-round numbers add another Bayern dimension. When the winner is revealed in London, the discussion will centre on whether the award rewards the season’s most clinical finisher, the player who lifted the biggest inter-national prize or the standout performer from a dominant club side.

The 30 nominees illustrate the depth of talent across Europe’s top leagues and the global game in 2025-26. Lelo Mzaca is an award-winning multitalented journalist, copywriter and presenter of The Big Breakfast Show on Radio 2000. He has an overwhelming passion for sport, lifestyle, music, arts and culture.