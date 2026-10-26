Manchester United seek fan input on plans for a new 100,000-capacity stadium

Persistent problems include a leaky roof that has repeatedly caused water ingress during heavy rain, cramped concourses and restricted legroom, limited and outdated food and drink options and an overall sense of tired infrastructure. Wi-Fi has been patchy or non-existent in places, hospitality areas have a faded feel and the building’s age has constrained kitchens, media facilities and other back-of-house operations. Reports over the years have also mentioned issues such as rodent problems in the past and a general lack of the sleek, fan-friendly amenities found at newer grounds like Tottenham Hotspur Stadium or the redeveloped Anfield.

These shortcomings were thrown into sharper relief during Cristiano Ronaldo’s second spell at the club between 2021 and 2022. In a high-profile interview, the Portuguese star voiced strong criticism of the facilities he encountered upon his return, saying that little had changed since his first period at United more than a decade earlier. While much of his frustration centred on the Carrington training complex, the pool, jacuzzi, gym and related infrastructure, his comments fed into a wider narrative about stagnation at the club. These include the match-day environment at Old Trafford. The perception of outdated facilities became part of the broader conversation about why significant investment, whether through redevelopment or a new build, is long overdue.

Not all supporters are convinced a new stadium is the right priority. Some argue the club should not be committing such large sums to a new ground when other needs exist, and United has yet to set out a detailed plan for how the project will be financed. The club has previously indicated private financing routes are under discussion, but clarity remains limited.