YSA Newsletter #1 Intro

How much does the world of a young person born in the developed world change when their country reports a “good” growth figure and in this day and age, that’s anything above 2% I suppose?

I would hazard a guess that it doesn’t change much. On the surface at least, their water will still run and cholera free, power remains secure but expensive, roads maintained just as they were yesterday, their schools and universities funded, the buses still coming on time as well as their trains – unless you are in Paris ofcourse. Moving the nuts and bolts of their real economy and the socio-economic conditions of the lives of people in developed climes, just seems so much more difficult to the naked eye to improve much further. If anything, what’s clear is that growth in these climes gets clogged up in their one percenters, who now dream of trips to the Moon and Mars and a workforce powered by AI infused robots.

But in South Africa and for the rest of the continent – with our young populace – growth really shifts the dial as it visibly improves living standards. Achieving any significant level of it dramatically changes the lives of a young person whether they live in Soweto, slums in Nairobi and even in leafy green suburbs of Sandton. Admittedly, this is all dependent on having a state accountable to its people. Blessed with such a situation, a bustling and an economy growing equitably results in more jobs, better education outcomes, better security, roads, public transportation, better funding for our arts and the list goes on and on.

The only people that can make this happen are people such as the Mail & Guardian Young South African 200 cohort we are acknowledging, these are the men and women that will push us on, despite ourselves.

Over the past 18 years, the Mail & Guardian has singled out visionary young South Africans excelling in their careers and having a positive effect on their respective sectors and communities, it’s something that we will continue to do for another 18. It serves as an important reminder of the good in our society no matter the hopelessness that we often feel.