Subscribe
Subscribe
CoronavirusOpinion

Save us from a deadly mistake

Imminent disaster: Cyril Ramaphosa visits the Central Methodist Church in early 2019. Churches became Covid-19 hotspots. Now they can reopen. The Lord works in mysterious ways. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Wednesday.

For the first time since the early days of the Covid-19 lockdown, I’ve lost my sense of humour.

Perhaps it’s the knowledge that, come Monday, a whole lot more people are going to get infected and die, the inevitable result of the moves to open up the economy.

Perhaps it’s the understanding hitting home that the 62 days we’ve spent locked down have achieved as much as they can; that we’re only two months into what is our new, awful, reality; that this is going to get a whole lot worse before it gets better.

Perhaps it’s the process of trying to work out how to make a paycheck that’s way skinnier than last month’s stretch as far as April’s did.

I’m battling to shake a sense of foreboding, of imminent disaster.

Dread.

The feeling that the bottom is about to fall out of the world hit me on Tuesday night, right after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the decision to allow places of worship to open up with a 50-punter house limit from June 1.

It was inevitable that the religious sector would eventually be allowed to open up, but I’d hoped that the president would give them the nod when we hit level one, along with pubs, sit-down restaurants, casinos and stadiums, rather than now, when the pandemic is still to hit its peak.

Listening to the boss telling the religious sector that it’s now “in our hands” sent a shiver down my spine, to be quite honest.


Not a good move. Defiant behaviour at Easter church services sparked mini outbreaks in the Eastern Cape and Free State early on in the pandemic.

Regulations or not, I see the reopening of churches and other places of collective worship as being a big mistake, one that is going to cost us lives.

It could get interesting though, given the number of blag artists operating in the God industry whose tills haven’t been turning over since the end of March. They must be raring to go.

Think about it.

Thirty-minute services, Zapper at the door, 15-minute sanitisation breaks in between. Services Friday, Saturday and Sunday, just to make up for lost time.

Holy water for R500 a bottle, guaranteed to keep Covid-19 and the devil at bay.

Hallelujah.

Reopening the churches is also a serious provocation to every other business that could — and would — happily reopen with a 50-person door limit, sanitiser and masks but lacks the clout and access to government that the religious sector clearly has.

The garage preacher across the road from my flat had his lawn mowed first thing Wednesday, clearly keen to spruce the pozi up ahead of the return of his flock. He’d been pretty low profile since I burned him to the cops — twice — during level five for holding services in violation of the lockdown regulations.

I’ll be watching him like a hawk when he reopens. There’s no way a garage can legally hold 50 worshippers and maintain social distancing. Umbilo police will just have to adjudicate, as soon as the first of the worshippers arrive. I already have the station commissioner on speed dial.

Locked and loaded.

I hit the TV remote.

The national master of ceremonies, Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu, is on the screen, outlining the programme for the release of the regulations for life under level three of lockdown by the various ministerial clusters, the bulk of which are set to take place on Friday.

Mthembu is at pains to emphasise that there will be no U-turn on the limited sale of alcohol on June1. Perhaps Mthembu, like South Africa’s drinking population, was also concerned that the decision to let us have a bevvy wouldn’t make it past our minister of cooperative governance and traditional affairs, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, so he ran it past the woman herself before going on air, just to make sure.

Perhaps.

I was as disappointed as the next drinker when the plug was pulled on my hope for a beer or two when we moved from level five to level four. I don’t however agree with the wave of abuse Dlamini-Zuma has faced, particularly on social media, from so many of my brothers and sisters, especially the white ones, ever since.

Dlamini-Zuma voiced her opposition to selling booze, even under limited conditions, under level four, at the meetings which pulled the plug on limited beveraging. Perhaps she led the campaign to keep us sober, but she was certainly not the only one responsible for depriving us of drink for another month. Singling the co-operative governance minister out for the dry month of May is dumb.

Perhaps Dlamini-Zuma and her colleagues will redeem themselves and step in again before June 1. Override the decision to reopen religious institutions. Save us, not from the demon drink, but from the churches, order an about-turn and move churches’ operating window down to level one, where it should be.

Perhaps.

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever. But it comes at a cost. Advertisers are cancelling campaigns, and our live events have come to an abrupt halt. Our income has been slashed.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years. We’ve survived thanks to the support of our readers, we will need you to help us get through this.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Paddy Harper
Paddy Harper
Storyteller.

Recommended

Coronavirus

Foodies cook up feeding schemes

-
Despite the strain of lockdown, some restaurateurs are keeping bellies full
Read more
Coronavirus

Small towns not ready for level 3

-
Officials in Beaufort West, which is on a route that links the Cape with the rest of the country, are worried relaxed lockdown regulations mean residents are now at risk of contracting Covid-19
Read more
Coronavirus

How schools could work during Covid

-
Ahead of their opening on Monday, the basic education department has given schools three models to consider to ensure physical distancing
Read more
Coronavirus

Nurses work and care in fear of Covid

-
Staff at Tygerberg hospital detail how, despite their fear of the coronavirus, they continue to help in the medical response to the pandemic
Read more
Business

Small firms adapt or die in lockdown

-
The harmful economic effect of the pandemic has seen small businesses lose out, but others have been able to survive by changing to suit the times
Read more
Coronavirus

Editorial: The faithful too have a duty of care

-
Despite its liberal and secular Constitution, South Africa is a religious country. It is...
Read more
Coronavirus

Richard Calland: CR’s tough test amid politics of pandemic

-
Opposition parties and ANC ‘factions’ will attempt to use the crisis to their advantage
Read more
Opinion

‘Exactly where I was meant to be’

-
As I reflect on my time as editor amid today’s uncertain world, one thing is certain: the M&G’s importance in our media landscape
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Politics

Where is the deputy president?

David Mabuza is hard at work — it’s just not taking place in the public eye. The rumblings and discussion in the ANC are about factions in the ruling party, succession and ousting him
, & -
Read more
Politics

Zuma turns on judiciary as trial nears

Former president says pre-trial correspondence is part of another plot
-
Read more
Business

High court declares Dudu Myeni delinquent

Disgraced former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni has been declared a delinquent director by the...
-
Read more
Coronavirus

SANDF inquiry clears soldiers of the death of Collins Khosa

The board of inquiry also found that it was Khosa and his brother-in-law Thabiso Muvhango who caused the altercation with the defence force members
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Special Reports

Obituary: Mohammed Tikly

-
His legacy will live on in the vision he shared for a brighter more socially just future, in which racism and discrimination are things of the past
Read more
Special Reports

Openview, now powered by two million homes

-
The future of free-to-air satellite TV is celebrating having two million viewers by giving away two homes worth R2-million
Read more
Special Reports

Road to recovery for the tourism sector: The South African perspective

-
The best-case scenario is that South Africa's tourism sector’s recovery will only begin in earnest towards the end of this year
Read more
Special Reports

What Africa can learn from Cuba in combating the Covid-19 pandemic

-
Africa should abandon the neoliberal path to be able to deal with Covid-19 and other health system challenges likely to emerge in future
Read more
Special Reports

Coexisting with Covid-19: Saving lives and the economy in India

-
A staggered exit from the lockdown accompanied by stepped-up testing to cover every district is necessary for India right now
Read more
Special Reports

Covid-19: Eased lockdown and rule of law Webinar

-
If you are arrested and fined in lockdown, you do get a criminal record if you pay the admission of guilt fine
Read more
Special Reports

Covid-19 and Frontline Workers

-
Who is caring for the healthcare workers? 'Working together is how we are going to get through this. It’s not just a marathon, it’s a relay'.
Read more
Special Reports

PPS webinar Part 2: Small business, big risk

-
The risks that businesses face and how they can be dealt with are something all business owners should be well acquainted with
Read more

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now