Subscribe
Subscribe
Cartoons

Cartoon: Carlos on The Stir’s reporting

0

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Carlos Amato
Carlos
Carlos is a political cartoonist for the Mail & Guardian, and a freelance illustrator and writer, based in Johannesburg, South Africa. He has won the Vodacom Sports Journalist of the Year award (2007), the SAB Sports Columnist of the Year award (2010) and the Vodacom Features Writer of the Year Award (Northern Region, 2014). You can contact him at [email protected]

Related stories

Business

The promised land? Lack of access to finance hinders farmers

Tshegofatso Mathe -
The agricultural sector has grown this year, but an absence of collateral is preventing black farmers from making a go of their business
Read more
Friday

Don’t Miss: Our round-up of this week’s virtual and in-person events

Arts Desk -
Whether you fancy flying a kite in support of mental health, or attending the virtual Mafika Gwala annual lecturer, there are plenty of activities to keep you entertained this week
Read more
Business

Ramaphosa reiterates support for emerging farmers

Tshegofatso Mathe -
On the back of the announcement that the government would allocate more land to be leased by emerging farmers, President Cyril Ramaphosa says that beneficiaries will also be trained in financial management and enterprise development
Read more
National

Dihlabeng loses out in land ‘blunder’

Athandiwe Saba -
The Free State municipality allegedly handed over responsibility for deciding who received state land to specific officials instead of an evaluation committee
Read more
National

How graft arrests came together

khaya koko & Sabelo Skiti & Paddy Harper -
Learning from its failure to turn the Schabir Shaik conviction into one for Jacob Zuma, the state is now building an effective system for catching thieves. Khaya Koko, Sabelo Skiti and Paddy Harper take a look behind the scenes at how law enforcement agencies have started creating consequences for the corrupt
Read more
Politics

De Lille unfazed by acting-DG’s baggage

Sabelo Skiti -
Latest twist in public works saga suggests minister quashed query into doctored corruption report
Read more

Your M&G

Hi , To manage your account please click here.

You can access your digital copy of this week’s paper here.

Advertising
Continue to the category
Business

The promised land? Lack of access to finance hinders farmers

The agricultural sector has grown this year, but an absence of collateral is preventing black farmers from making a go of their business
Tshegofatso Mathe -
Read more
Business

Ramaphosa reiterates support for emerging farmers

On the back of the announcement that the government would allocate more land to be leased by emerging farmers, President Cyril Ramaphosa says that beneficiaries will also be trained in financial management and enterprise development
Tshegofatso Mathe -
Read more
National

Dihlabeng loses out in land ‘blunder’

The Free State municipality allegedly handed over responsibility for deciding who received state land to specific officials instead of an evaluation committee
Athandiwe Saba -
Read more
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now