Subscribe
Subscribe
Opinion

Africa study finds three million new genetic variations

The findings have wide relevance, from learning more about African history and migration to specific variants of people’s health. (Photo by Frank Molter/picture alliance via Getty Images)
0

Africa is the cradle of humankind. All humans are descendants from this common pool of ancestors. Africa and its multitude of ethnolinguistic groups are therefore fundamental to learning more about humans and our origins.

A genome is the complete set of genetic information in a cell. We inherit our genomes from our parents. Studying the variations in people’s genomes gives clues to how genetic information influences people’s health and tells us about our ancestry. 

Very few African individuals have been included in studies looking at genetic variation. Studying African genomes fills a gap in the current understanding of human genetic variation and gives new insights into the history of African populations.

My colleagues and I, who are all members of the Human Heredity and Health (H3Africa) consortium, contributed to a landmark genetics study, which focused on 426 individuals from 13 African countries. More than 50 different ethnolinguistic groups were represented, one of the most diverse groups of Africans ever to be included in such an investigation. We sequenced the whole genome of each of these individuals — in other words, we could read every part of the genome to look for variation.

This study contributes a major new source of African genomic data, which shows the complex and vast diversity of African genetic variation.


New insights

One of the key outcomes was the discovery of more than three million new genetic variants. This is significant because we are learning about human genetic diversity in general, and discovering more differences that could be linked to disease or traits.

The study also adds details to what is known about the migration and expansion of groups across the continent. We were able to show that Zambia was probably an intermediate site on the likely route of migration from the west of the continent to east and southwards. Evidence supporting movement from east Africa to central Nigeria between 1 500 and 2 000 years ago was also revealed through the identification of east African ancestry in a central Nigerian ethnolinguistic group, the Berom.

The study enabled us to reclassify certain variants that were previously suspected to cause disease. Variants that cause serious genetic diseases are often rare in the general population, mostly because a person with such a variant often does not reach adulthood. The study showed that many of these variants are quite common in the studied populations, something one wouldn’t expect in healthy adults. This finding helps to reclassify these variants for clinical interpretation.

Finally, we found a surprising number of regions with signatures of natural selection that have not previously been reported. Selection means that when individuals are exposed to environmental factors like a viral infection, or a drastic new dietary component, some gene variants may confer an added adaptive advantage to the humans that bear them in their genome.

Our best interpretation of these findings is that as humans across Africa were exposed to different environments, sometimes as a result of migration, these variants probably helped them survive in those new conditions. This has left an “imprint” on the genome and contributes to genomic diversity across the continent.

Our data has also shown that we have not yet found all the variation in the human genome. There is more to learn by looking at unstudied population groups. Less than a quarter of participants in genomics research are of non-European ancestry because most genetic data comes from just three countries — the United Kingdom (40%), the United States (19%) and Iceland (12%).

It is essential to keep adding more genomic data from all populations to ensure that everyone can benefit from the advances in health that precision medicine offers. Precision medicine refers to the customisation of healthcare to fit the individual. Including personal genetic information could radically change the nature and scope of healthcare options that would work best for that individual.

Next steps

The Human Heredity and Health consortium is now in its eighth year of existence and supports more than 51 projects. These include studies focusing on diseases such as diabetes, HIV and tuberculosis. The reference data generated through our study are already being put to use by many of the consortium’s studies.

We are planning to take an even deeper look at the data to better understand what other types of genetic variation exist and to add unstudied populations to expand and enrich this data set.

Building capacity for genomics research on the African continent is a key goal of Human Heredity and Health. An important aspect of this study is that it was driven and conducted by researchers and scientists from 24 institutions in Africa participated and led this investigation. 

Zané Lombard is principal medical scientist and associate professor at the University of the Witwatersrand. This is an edited version of an article first published by The Conversation. Read the original article here

The Conversation

The views expressed are those of the author and do not reflect the official policy or position of the Mail & Guardian.

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Zané Lombard
Zané Lombard is principal medical scientist and associate professor at the University of the Witwatersrand.

Related stories

Friday

Extract from ‘The Journey: New Positions in African Photography’ — an introduction

simon njami & Sean O Toole -
A new book examines the great flourishing of photography across the African continent
Read more
Opinion

Our world needs empathetic intervention — not heroes

Ncedisa Nkonyeni & cynthia rayner -
The pandemic has reminded us of interconnectedness and that we need to see the world from various perspectives, especially in case studies
Read more
Africa

The Trump era is over. But the fight for democracy is just getting started

Jeffrey Smith -
A respected and robust United States — with all of our flaws, mistakes and missteps — can be good for the defence of democracy, not least in Africa
Read more
Africa

Ethiopia is about to cross the point of no return

rashid abdi & tobias hagmann -
As the conflict between the national government and Tigray escalates, the window for intervention is closing fast
Read more
Opinion

The future of learning is here — and it’s mobile

Dennis Lamberti -
The smartphone is a crucial tool for enabling lifelong learning and has the potential to democratise education, particularly with internet penetration and access to data both continuing to rise
Read more
Africa

The European companies that armed the Ivorian civil war

khadija sharife & mark anderson & sana sbouai & mathieu olivier -
AN OCCRP investigation reveals that Gunvor and Semlex brokered weapons-for-oil deals in early 2011 when Côte d’Ivoire was in crisis, despite a UN arms embargo
Read more
Advertising

Subscribers only

Coronavirus

Covid-19 surges in the Eastern Cape

With people queuing for services, no water, lax enforcement of mask rules and plenty of partying, the virus is flourishing once again, and a quarter of the growth is in the Eastern Cape
mkhuseli sizani & Mg Data Desk -
Read more
Politics

Ace prepares ANC branches for battle

ANC secretary general Ace Magashule is ignoring party policy on corruption-charged officials and taking his battle to branch level, where his ‘slate capture’ strategy is expected to leave Ramaphosa on the ropes
Paddy Harper & Athandiwe Saba -
Read more

More top stories

Africa

Sudan’s government gambles over fuel-subsidy cuts — and people pay...

Economists question the manner in which the transitional government partially cut fuel subsidies
Ayin In Khartoum Guest Author -
Read more
Africa

Did Botswana execute ‘poachers’ ?

The Botswana Defence Force’s anti-poaching unit has long been accused of a ‘shoot to kill’ policy. Over 20 years the unit has killed 30 Namibians and 22 Zimbabweans
joel konopo -
Read more
National

Limpopo big-game farmer accused of constant harassment

A family’s struggle against alleged intimidation and failure to act by the authorities mirrors the daily challenges farm dwellers face
Lucas Ledwaba -
Read more
Top Six

Covid-19 vaccines offer hope as world leaders plan for future

Hopes over Covid-19 vaccines have given a boost to virus-weary citizens across the globe, but the disease remains rampant and world leaders are urging people to be patient
Agence France presse -
Read more
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.