Subscribe
Subscribe
Opinion

Professionalising the state is the only way to develop infrastructure

Infrastructure development
With more talk than action, a lack of technical expertise is holding the government back from delivery and causing an exodus of engineers from the country
0

Infrastructure development has long been hailed as the key for economic growth, even long

before the Covid-19 pandemic. While the recent global phenomenon has indeed increased the urgency for economic reform, the question remains whether this is realistically attainable in the South African context, where efforts towards infrastructure development seem to continually fail, with more talk than action.

Government has chosen infrastructure development as a driver for economic growth because of the wider community benefits to be gained from functional infrastructure, as well as the potential for job creation in the construction and development process. However, too often the latter takes preference over the former, with more focus on creating jobs in the short term, rather than focussing on the long-term sustainability and quality of the infrastructure assets.

Despite public perception that local procurement processes are riddled with corruption and tenderpreneuring, the problem is not necessarily that the government has ill intent, but that it is ill-informed. A lack of technical expertise is holding the government back from taking sustainable steps towards improved infrastructure delivery. We need to assist in professionalising the state to enable the competent procurement of infrastructure services that are complex and technologically advanced. There are huge advances to be gained by making use of new-age technological tools, but guidance is required if the government is to effectively use these tools to its – and our – advantage.

This progress needs to occur sooner rather than later. When we think of further delaying actioned, empowered state capability, the term “brain drain” comes to mind. Frustrated by the lack of tangible projects (as opposed to the ever-moving target of “pipeline projects”), many of our country’s best and most-needed engineers are leaving the country to go  somewhere where infrastructure development is actioned more than just discussed.


How can we move the built environment industry forward towards brighter horizons and towards an improved economic outlook?

We need to change the perception that using professional consulting engineers is “too expensive”. We need to encourage a culture where value is considered over cost. And we need to use our private-sector expertise to capacitate the public sector towards improved procurement processes, thereby creating an “informed client” who knows what to look for, and what to expect.

Some progress has been made in this regard, but it is not enough. Consulting Engineers South Africa (CESA) has been proactive in connecting the department of public works and infrastructure to a network of highly qualified engineers who are looking for work and are ready to play their part in South Africa’s development.

Minister Patricia de Lille has put together a response team, but we need to see a timeline with key deliverables in order to see this as “action” rather than “talk”.

Finally, we need to ensure that the engineers who are ultimately appointed to help with the state’s technical expertise are professional, high-quality service providers who are held accountable for their conduct. This is the only way to ensure that the progress we make is not lost to unprofessional and unethical parties. 

CESA looks forward to further leveraging its role as industry body to ensure that the right resources are deployed to drive the development which South Africa so desperately needs.

The views expressed are those of the author and do not reflect the official policy or position of the Mail & Guardian.

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.
Chris Campbell

Related stories

Environment

No country, rich or poor, is immune from the health effects of climate change

sheree bega -
A changing climate threatens to undermine the past 50 years of gains in public health
Read more
Politics

ATM withdrawal halts no-confidence vote against the president

Paddy Harper -
The party wants the court to rule on the secret ballot issue first, with the case set to be heard in early February
Read more
Sport

The political life of Diego Maradona

Niren Tolsi -
The icon who died on 25 November 2020 was more than just the greatest footballer of all time. From Argentina to Palestine he represented the experiences of the outsider, the oppressed
Read more
National

Ruling deals crushing blow to zero-hours contracts

Dennis Webster -
Ferrero factory workers have won the first battle in what might become one of South Africa’s next wars on casual and precarious work
Read more
Thought Leader

Political elites, not foreigners, are to blame for South Africa’s problems

Andile Zulu -
What if we told foreigners to voetsek? We have fallen victim to the illusion of scarcity. And we are led to wrongly believe immigrants are a threat
Read more
Thought Leader

Whose life is it anyway?

annica marinkowitz -
The way we deal with abortion is shaped and directed by the language we use to talk about it
Read more
Advertising

Subscribers only

Environment

Dozens of birds and bats perish in extreme heat in...

In a single day, temperatures in northern KwaZulu-Natal climbed to a lethal 45°C, causing a mass die-off of birds and bats
sheree bega -
Read more
Politics

Q&A Sessions: Frank Chikane on the rainbow where colours never...

Reverend Frank Chikane has just completed six years as the chairperson of the Kagiso Trust. He speaks about corruption, his children’s views and how churches can be mobilised
carien du plessis -
Read more

More top stories

Environment

No country, rich or poor, is immune from the health...

A changing climate threatens to undermine the past 50 years of gains in public health
sheree bega -
Read more
Politics

ATM withdrawal halts no-confidence vote against the president

The party wants the court to rule on the secret ballot issue first, with the case set to be heard in early February
Paddy Harper -
Read more
National

Ruling deals crushing blow to zero-hours contracts

Ferrero factory workers have won the first battle in what might become one of South Africa’s next wars on casual and precarious work
Dennis Webster -
Read more
Opinion

Eusebius McKaiser: Mpofu, Gordhan caught in the crosshairs

The lawyer failed to make his Indian racist argument and the politician refused to admit he had no direct evidence
Eusebius Mckaiser -
Read more
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.