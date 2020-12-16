Subscribe
Subscribe
Opinion

Beyond ‘net zero’

Many financial institutions have already committed to the energy transition by shifting capital allocation away from fossil fuels.
Why real climate leadership requires public finance institutions to commit to stop funding fossil fuels. (Reuters)
0

12 December 2020 marked the fifth anniversary of the Paris Climate Agreement. If we want to put the world on track towards delivering the action needed , South African public finance institutions must start to address a fundamental issue: plans to continue financing and even expanding finance of oil and gas extraction.   

There is a graph that’s making the rounds on climate Twitter. It shows how, despite the many treaties and agreements reached over a period of decades to address the climate crisis, carbon dioxide concentration in the atmosphere keeps growing (almost) exponentially

It’s a sobering reminder that, five years after the landmark Paris Agreement on climate change was signed, we’re still worse off than we were back then, and our chances of reversing course keep getting slimmer.

The urgency of the climate crisis requires nothing short of an immediate and forceful response. Such a response entails initiating a rapid and well-managed decline of oil and gas investments: our existing reserves of these fossil fuels are several magnitudes larger than what our remaining carbon budget would allow us to safely burn. 

Yet, there are only a handful of first movers — governments that have announced or implemented plans to stop oil and gas extraction, and none of them are major producers.


Let’s be clear, what we’ve witnessed in the five years since the Paris Agreement was signed is, simply put, a colossal failure of leadership. 

A report recently released by UN Environment and other leading research institutions, provides a measure of just how big this failure is. According to this 2020 Production Gap Report “to follow a 1.5°C-consistent pathway, the world will need to decrease fossil fuel production by roughly 6% per year between 2020 and 2030. Countries are instead planning and projecting an average annual increase of 2%, which by 2030 would result in more than double the production consistent with the 1.5°C limit”.

It’s relevant to note how those figures were exactly identical when last year’s report was released. Nothing has changed in the meantime.

To mark the fifth anniversary of the Paris Agreement, the United Kingdom, as hosts of the next climate conference of the parties (COP), along with the UN Secretary General convened a COP26 “launchpad” event, with the stated intention to provide a platform for national governments to show their climate leadership.

We can expect more pledges to be announced, including more promises to reach “net zero”. Unless countries start reducing the production of oil and gas in the immediate future (when it would matter the most), however, their “net zero” commitments will mean relying on unproven and contested technologies such as carbon capture and storage and carbon dioxide removal later this century. This a dangerous and morally unacceptable gamble that governments must not take.

The global financial system, its key players and, more importantly, public regulators such as central banks, have kept fuelling the crisis too by pouring trillions into oil and gas, as well as coal. According to the Banking on Climate Change 2020 report, banks have provided $2.7-trillion in financing to fossil fuel companies since the Paris Agreement’s adoption, with the annual amount increasing each year since 2016.

Indeed, the eight largest oil companies, some of which have made “net zero” pledges, are planning sizable expansions of their operations to 2030.  

Despite the reluctance of national governments, banks and regulators to accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels, this transition is on the cards and well under way. The oil and gas industry knows it will have to phase out production, but they have chosen to use their considerable influence to slow down this process as much as possible. 

So what does this mean for South Africa? We need to take action now. Currently our public finance institutions, the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) and the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) are still financing fossil fuel projects, and considering new ones. While their work to finance renewable energy is laudable, we can’t pretend that that means every new fossil fuel project is not a nail in the coffin of a safe climate. They are! We need them to commit publicly to not finance these projects.

With Covid-19 altering how we act and think, recovery efforts should seize this opportunity to re-shape our economies in such a way to accelerate green and social investments rather than fossil fuel development. Research however, has shown that the opposite is happening. This is despite strong evidence that the economic benefit of green stimulus packages far outweigh fossil fuel investments

The non-profit organisation 350Africa.org has shown some ways a just recovery could be achieved in South Africa through its report No Going Back To Normal researched by the Institute for Economic Justice and released together with the Climate Justice Coalition. 

There is an urgent need to reverse the trend of oil and gas production increase, and ensuring a sizable year-on-year decrease instead. Stopping the financing of these projects is critical.

Five years from now, when we look back and celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Paris Agreement, our societies and economies will need to be already well on their way to having phased-out oil and gas production. The time to start is now.

The views expressed are those of the author and do not reflect the official policy or position of the Mail & Guardian.

Visit our hub for all our essential coronavirus coverage

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Glen Tyler-Davies
Glen Tyler-Davies is the South Africa team leader of 350.org

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

Health

Taking stock of a local lockdown

Some Nelson Mandela Bay residents are abiding by restrictions; others are feeling festive
mkhuseli sizani
Politics

ANC battle now moves to the regional and provincial conferences

Ace Magashule will appear before the ANC’s integrity committee this weekend. After that, all eyes will be on next year’s conferences to see who will win the fight for control of the party
Paddy Harper

More top stories

National

Angry workers denounce Mpumalanga coal haulier

Current and former workers at SG Coal, a large company that has a monopoly on coal hauling in the province, have accused it of unbearable working conditions and unfair treatment
Magnificent Mndebele
Health

Concern mounts for Eastern Cape health workers

Nurses and other healthcare providers feel neglected and abused by the government and its representatives, who ignore their pleas for a safe working environment.
sibongile portia jonas﻿
Africa

Nollywood’s political struggle

How has Nigeria’s film industry responded to the #EndSARS protests?
wilfred okiche
Opinion

Soft targets: The killing of Olaf Palme and Dulcie September

What was behind the assassinations in the 1980s of two key anti-apartheid figures: Swedish Prime Minister, Olof Palme, and senior ANC official, Dulcie September?
raymond van diemel
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.