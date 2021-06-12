 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Opinion

Screen Grab: Deeply shallow

The documentary ‘Seaspiracy’ is a textbook display of disingenuous interviewing. (Wikipedia)
0

Being unpleasant without being a complete arsehole is a priceless life skill — and nowhere more so than in the trenches of journalism. As a young newspaper reporter, I was usually too timid to piss off my interviewees — or too empathetic, if you want to give me a charitable interpretation. (Nowadays, in my day job as a political cartoonist, I’m happy to enrage lots of people from the sanctuary of my studio.)

The art of hard but clean television interviewing is dominated by the British, whose national reputation for excessive politeness is wholly unearned. Interviewers like Mehdi Hasan, Stephen Sackur and Emily Maitlis are terrifying inquisitors of lies, big and small. They play the ball, but if the man gets in the way of the ball, then the man must get hurt.

They don’t hector or shout or interrupt gratuitously; their aggression is bolted to the facts. Another Brit, the documentarian Louis Theroux, takes a far gentler approach, but he shares with his nastier compatriots a capacity to let awkwardness happen. His default effect of restrained astonishment allows absurdities and darknesses to bubble to the surface. For example, it’s hard to keep quiet immediately after a subject has said something huge, as Theroux often does, in the knowledge that she could be about to say something even bigger if not interrupted.

Compared to these apex predators of the actuality ocean, Ali Tabrizi comes across as an unusually vicious sardine. Tabrizi is the maker of Seaspiracy, a flashy new Netflix documentary about the environmental damage caused by the world’s fisheries. Tabrizi is British and he is willing to be unpleasant. But that’s not enough of a skills set. He is also 27 — and his youth shows in the juvenile shortcuts in his arguments, and in the cheap snarkiness of his interviewing and editing techniques. 

His interviewees are mostly scientists or executives at marine conservation nongovernmental organisations, which he believes are captured by the fishing corporations and do little or nothing to protect sea life.

All too often, we are given only a fragment of an interview: the part in which Tabrizi demands to know why the subject’s particular NGO is not calling for the world to eat less fish — or no fish at all. He wants a gotcha moment from the outset and every time he thinks he has one. Invariably, the interviewees are simply a bit gobsmacked by the question – not because they are shills of industrial fishing but because eating fish keeps billions of struggling humans alive. To ask them all to stop is not just futile, it’s stupid.

At times, the scene ends when the interviewee is rattled by the sanctimoniousness of Tabrizi’s challenge, but visibly about to offer a considered counter-argument. In one infuriating edit, the scientist is inhaling to say something more when the cut comes. Such cynical editing is not a creative prerogative, it’s a breach of journalistic ethics.

Don’t get me wrong, Seaspiracy offers some hard realities about the backstory of a plate of fish. But it also gets key facts wrong. Tabrizi luridly asserts that the seas will be empty by 2048 if current trends continue, an old claim from 2006 that has been repudiated even by the scientist who made it. As several marine biologists have said, fish stocks are growing in many parts of the ocean and sustainable fisheries are far from a myth.

 The film points out big problems with bycatch, labour standards and the lack of marine protected areas, but they are fixable problems. As ever, real-world progress happens through the laborious struggle of difficult tradeoffs and awkward alliances. It doesn’t happen on Netflix. 

And Seaspiracy fails to acknowledge the fact that fish feeds billions of people in the Global South who have no other reliable protein source, and employs hundreds of millions of workers. Tabrizi assumes he is addressing only the privileged consumer; he doesn’t bother to define the audience he is asking to eat differently. To explicitly make such a distinction between the environmental obligations of the rich and the poor would not invalidate his argument. But he doesn’t think hard enough to get that far.

In short, this is undergrad stuff all dressed up in a postgrad budget. Tabrizi’s argument offers the seductive appeal of simplicity and judgy virtue, but little else. When you think you know it all before the interview has even started, then you definitely don’t.

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them.

Carlos Amato
Carlos Amato is an editorial cartoonist, writer and illustrator living in Johannesburg, with a focus on sport, culture and politics. He has degrees in literature and animation, used to edit the ‘Sunday Times Lifestyle’ magazine and is the author of ‘Wayde van Niekerk: Road to Glory’ (Jonathan Ball, 2018).

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

Environment

Intrusion of warmer Atlantic waters is causing ‘Atlantification’ of Arctic...

Undeniable trend of declining ice in fragile polar region
sheree bega
National

GDP, recession, JSE, rallying rand … these terms mean very...

The economy is not producing work, with many young adults working outside their fields of study or considering leaving the country as a result
khaya koko & Bongekile Macupe

More top stories

Politics

New membership system encounters problems in ANC branches

The Lower South Coast region has complained of a plot by some branch secretaries to manipulate the system
Lizeka Tandwa & Paddy Harper
National

Police analyst implicated in R600k fraud scheme

But the forensic analyst has also claimed to be a victim of identity fraud
khaya koko
Business

Economy’s signs of life mean little for the poor

GDP growth may be encouraging but it doesn’t mean much for SA’s millions of unemployed
Sarah Smit
Opinion

The ANC has moral decay on its plate, and the...

Analysis of news coverage in May shows a governing party that is broke — and bitterly at war with itself
ian sieborger
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×