Three weeks ago, Nedbank announced that it was following the example of Absa, FNB, Investec, Mercantile Bank and Sasfin in severing its ties with companies linked to Iqbal Survé, chair of Sekunjalo Investments and of Independent Media. Standard Bank has the Sekunjalo Group companies on review and is refusing to open new accounts.
Iqbal Survé plays victim card again, this time at Competition Commission and equality court
