Subscribe

Opinion

Behind the scenes of advocate Dan Teffo’s arrest

The events last Thursday suggest top management of the police service will stop at nothing to smother Dan Teffo. (Twitter)
0

I know him as Dan. He calls me JC. I blush when he does. I am no Messiah. Just a social worker with a strong sense of faith, trying to do my job. We have known one each other since 24 November last year when his attorney, Hartley Ngoate, negotiated for me to interview his client in the holding cells in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court, ahead of his bail hearing.

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

John G Clarke
John G Clarke is a social worker, lay theologian, filmmaker and writer seeking to ‘write’ the wrongs of the world by ensuring that human rights acquire meaning as a basis for restorative justice and peacebuilding.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Opinion

Behind the scenes of advocate Dan Teffo’s arrest

M&G PREMIUM

The events last Thursday suggest top management of the police service will stop at nothing to smother Dan Teffo.
John Gi Clarke
National

Hlophe loses high court bid to overturn misconduct finding

The high court said Western Cape judge president’s arguments were either not sustainable or worthy of a review application and held that the Judicial Service Commission’s directive that he faces an impeachment process stood
emsie ferreira
National

Defence department can’t account for R1.5 billion

M&G PREMIUM

An investigation by the auditor general investigation has found that out of R10.5-billion of unnecessary spending, the department could neither provide a cause nor hold anyone accountable for the R1.5-billion
KimberleySchoeman
Politics

Oscar Mabuyane branches could be quarantined from conference

At least 47 branches could assume observer status at the Eastern Cape conference set to commence this weekend
Lizeka Tandwa
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×