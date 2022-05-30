Account

Opinion

A future without the ANC: Is there any faith in political parties in their current form?

0

Consider, first, the scale of the present crisis. South Africa’s sorry state — from water scarcity to state plunder and from racial inequity to a heinous war on women — can no longer be relegated to a temporary and unfortunate setback. This many-headed crisis is directly linked to abject ANC failure.

Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh speaks to political analyst Lukhona Mnguni about whether the ANC’s grip on power will be over for good, what comes after the ANC, and would it be preferable? Last week Mpofu pushed readers to imagine a future beyond the ANC? Suppose that tomorrow the ANC was liquidated. Presume that all political parties died — no Economic Freedom Fighters, Democratic Alliance or Good party. Imagine, then, that the Constitution was abolished, and any possible economic policy was feasible. In sum, envision a blank slate upon which to refashion the project of South Africa — if that name even survived.

Sure, this thought experiment is a pipe dream. But it is not designed to be true. Rather, the experiment should upset our deeply held assumptions to spur an urgent sense of national self-examination. 

In this video, Welsh talks to Mnguni about some of the questions that arise when South Africans envision a future without the ANC. 

Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh is a lecturer in the department of international relations at the University of the Witwatersrand. 

The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Mail & Guardian.

Are you enjoying your Mail & Guardian subscription? Give us your feedback here.

Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh
Dr Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh is a lecturer in the department of international relations at the University of the Witwatersrand. He is the author of The New Apartheid.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

Opinion

A future without the ANC: Is there any faith in...

Taking the discussion further of what a future without the ANC would look like Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh talks to political analyst Lukhona Mnguni
sizwe mpofu walsh
Environment

Tiny tree borer beetle could dig up billions in economic...

M&G PREMIUM

The invasive bug could unleash R275-billion in economic damage in next decade and urban areas stand to lose 65 million trees
sheree bega
Environment

Widespread starvation in Western Indian Ocean areas by 2035

Sixty million people in this region directly depend on the sea for food and livelihoods
Heather Dugmore
Politics

Patricia de Lille embroiled in sexual harassment, abuse cover-up claims

M&G Premium

The minister has denied concealing an investigative report into alleged gross violations at a state architectural body
khaya koko
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×