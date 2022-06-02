South Africa is at a crossroads after 28 years of failed economic policies. If the government continues with its suicidal policies — inflation targeting, structural reforms and austerity — I estimate that there will be 17-million unemployed people by 2030. The expanded unemployment rate will increase to more than 50%. If it develops a short-term solution to the immediate crisis at Eskom and charts a new path towards economic development, the country can achieve full employment by 2035.
SA’s rising unemployment needs a fresh solution
