SA’s rising unemployment needs a fresh solution

South Africa's official unemployment rate rose from 24.1% in the fourth quarter of 2013 to 25.2% in the first quarter of 2014.
The government’s failed attempts to address unemployment have left many without work, but there are ways to effectively overcome this
South Africa is at a crossroads after 28 years of failed economic policies. If the government continues with its suicidal policies — inflation targeting, structural reforms and austerity — I estimate that there will be 17-million unemployed people by 2030. The expanded unemployment rate will increase to more than 50%. If it develops a short-term solution to the immediate crisis at Eskom and charts a new path towards economic development, the country can achieve full employment by 2035. 

Duma Gqubule
Duma Gqubule is a financial journalist, analyst, researcher and adviser on issues of economic development and transformation

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
