Is the US supreme court bent on doing harm?

For more than two centuries the United States supreme court has been a guiding star for constitutional democracies. In 1803 it established the principle of judicial review in Marbury v Madison. Henceforth courts could strike down laws which they found to violate the constitution.

New democracies wrote constitutional supremacy and judicial review into their constitutions. For Germany it was a way out of the rubble of World War II. The Canadian supreme court and South Africa’s constitutional court became contemporary role models.

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world Digital Subscriber (R 99.00) Digital & Print - Annual Subscription (R 1,606.50) Digital - Quarterly (R 30.00)

Have a discount code? Click here Username Password Confirm Password E-mail Address Confirm E-mail Full Name LEAVE THIS BLANK Existing subscriber? Login Looking for another offer?