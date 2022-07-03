Is the US supreme court bent on doing harm?

For more than two centuries the United States supreme court has been a guiding star for constitutional democracies. In 1803 it established the principle of judicial review in Marbury v Madison. Henceforth courts could strike down laws which they found to violate the constitution.
New democracies wrote constitutional supremacy and judicial review into their constitutions. For Germany it was a way out of the rubble of World War II. The Canadian supreme court and South Africa’s constitutional court became contemporary role models.