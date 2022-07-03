Subscribe

Opinion

Is the US supreme court bent on doing harm?

Seeing ‘red’: People attend a vigil in front of the US supreme court. (Brandon Bell/AFP)
0

For more than two centuries the United States supreme court has been a guiding star for constitutional democracies. In 1803 it established the principle of judicial review in Marbury v Madison. Henceforth courts could strike down laws which they found to violate the constitution.

 New democracies wrote constitutional supremacy and judicial review into their constitutions. For Germany it was a way out of the rubble of World War II. The Canadian supreme court and South Africa’s constitutional court became contemporary role models. 

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

The views expressed are those of the author and do not reflect the official policy or position of the Mail & Guardian.

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Johann van der Westhuizen
Johann van der Westhuizen, who assisted in drafting South Africa’s constitution, is a retired justice of the Constitutional Court, the founding director of the University of Pretoria’s Centre for Human Rights and a former inspecting judge of Correctional Services. The views expressed are his own

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Opinion

Is the US supreme court bent on doing harm?

M&G Premium

Two recent rulings by America’s apex court are profoundly troubling
johann van der westhuizen
Friday

Lights, camera, action!

Meet Kuda Jemba, the emerging film director who went from directing music videos for some of SA’s biggest stars to directing Kelly Khumalo’s upcoming reality show
shingai darangwa
National

War on diamonds: Toil and triumph on the rich barren...

M&G PREMIUM

“I’m willing to take a bullet” says Northern Cape natives who claim the land, and its diamonds, belong to them.
Eunice Stoltz
Environment

Shell v Wild Coast: Science, research and erring on the...

Court applicants have argued that the company should be required to conduct an environmental impact assessment, based on the best available science, which has advanced considerably since Shell’s permit to conduct seismic surveys was granted
Heather Dugmore
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×