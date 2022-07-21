Subscribe

ANC KwaZulu-Natal conference skating on thin ice

It’s about 24 hours until the long-awaited and repeatedly postponed ANC KwaZulu-Natal provincial conference finally kicks off
It’s about 24 hours until the long-awaited and repeatedly postponed ANC KwaZulu-Natal provincial conference finally kicks off — disaffected branches, marginalised regions and panicked chairperson candidates permitting.

The conference, like many others that have been held around the country, has been delayed several times, with the factions trying to load their branches and exclude the enemy’s and win the numbers game before the first “amandla” on Friday by whatever means they have at their disposal.

Paddy Harper
Paddy Harper
Storyteller.

