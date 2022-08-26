Subscribe

No sign of promised R1.6-bn for gender-based violence

Following the rape and murder of Uyinene Mrwetyana, students protested outside Parliament in Cape Town on Wednesday. Photo by David Harrison
Three years after the rape and murder of University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana shocked the nation, there is no evidence the government has ever allocated or spent, the R1.6-billion that was supposed to address the “other pandemic” of gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF). 

At the end of Women’s Month, it is clear the government must account for the multibillion-rand pledges it has made to address the violence. Baffled researchers have found no trace of the promised funds.

On 18 September 2019, President Cyril Ramaphosa told a joint sitting of the national assembly and the national council of provinces the cabinet had resolved to direct R1.1-billion in additional funding “in this financial year” to a comprehensive response to gender-based violence and femicide. The special parliamentary session on gender-based violence and femicide was convened after four weeks of national outrage following Mrwetyana’s death. In parliament on 31 October 2019, Ramaphosa said an additional R500-million had been allocated.

Duma Gqubule
Duma Gqubule is a financial journalist, analyst, researcher and adviser on issues of economic development and transformation

